Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Northampton Town 0.
Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Northampton Town
Doncaster earned consecutive League One wins for the first time this season as they comfortably saw off struggling Northampton.
Veteran midfielder James Coppinger marked his return from injury with a goal before Niall Mason scored his second penalty in as many games to give Rovers a cushion at half-time. Andy Butler made sure of the three points just after the hour mark.
Butler, Ben Whiteman and Tommy Rowe all went close to giving Doncaster the lead before Coppinger did, bundling in from close range in the 33rd minute after John Marquis and Alfie May both had efforts saved.
Northampton were rather toothless throughout but Shaun McWilliams drew a fine low save from Ian Lawlor.
Moments later, Matt Grimes clipped Marquis from behind in the box and Mason drilled home the penalty to make it 2-0 on 43 minutes.
Doncaster were comfortable after the break with Northampton struggling to threaten.
And they put the game to bed in the 66th minute when Butler forced the ball home after a Mathieu Baudry header was cleared off the line.
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 1Lawlor
- 8Mason
- 5Baudry
- 6Butler
- 20Garratt
- 12Whiteman
- 7KongoloSubstituted forBlairat 61'minutes
- 10Rowe
- 26Coppinger
- 19MaySubstituted forBeestinat 83'minutes
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 13Marosi
- 15Wright
- 16Houghton
- 17Blair
- 19Mandeville
- 22Beestin
Northampton
- 13Ingram
- 2Moloney
- 26Poole
- 6Taylor
- 3Buchanan
- 17McWilliamsSubstituted forHanleyat 69'minutes
- 21O'TooleSubstituted forMcGuganat 56'minutes
- 29Grimes
- 8Foley
- 9Richards
- 19LongSubstituted forHoskinsat 56'minutesBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 1Cornell
- 4Kasim
- 7Waters
- 14Hoskins
- 20Smith
- 27Hanley
- 37McGugan
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
- Attendance:
- 8,032
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 3, Northampton Town 0.
Raheem Hanley (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyler Garratt (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt saved. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Marc Richards (Northampton Town).
Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Marc Richards (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. Matty Blair (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Alfie Beestin replaces Alfie May.
Matt Grimes (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers).
Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Raheem Hanley (Northampton Town).
John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Andy Butler.
Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) hits the right post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right.
Attempt saved. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Raheem Hanley replaces Shaun McWilliams.
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benjamin Whiteman (Doncaster Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 3, Northampton Town 0. Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Andy Butler (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by David Buchanan.
Attempt blocked. John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Doncaster Rovers. Matty Blair replaces Rodney Kongolo.
John-Joe O'Toole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodney Kongolo (Doncaster Rovers).
Marc Richards (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathieu Baudry (Doncaster Rovers).
Regan Poole (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Marquis (Doncaster Rovers).
Booking
Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Sam Foley (Northampton Town).
Alfie May (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins replaces Chris Long.