Oldham Athletic 1-2 Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood secured their first win in nine League One matches with an unlikely 2-1 victory at Oldham.

The Cod Army spent much of the game pinned back in defence, but Devante Cole and Ash Hunter were on target as they scored twice against the run of play, while Kean Bryan reduced the deficit within the final 10 minutes for the hosts.

Oldham created an early opening when Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey lost possession and Craig Davies fired over from 20 yards.

Jack Byrne also drilled off target for the home side before a Davies diving header flew beyond the far post.

Fleetwood did not register a shot until the 50th minute, but their first effort brought a goal as Markus Schwabl delivered a ball in from the right and Cole turned home from six yards.

Latics had been punished for a defensive error, yet they repeated the mistake after 67 minutes when Cole was allowed to escape down the right and set up Hunter for a cool finish.

Aaron Holloway squandered an Oldham chance before they gave themselves hope with eight minutes remaining as Bryan curled a fine 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.

Davies was denied by goalkeeper Chris Neal as the visitors held on.

Match report supplied by Press Association.

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 19Placide
  • 2Dummigan
  • 5GerrardSubstituted forDuffusat 77'minutes
  • 40Bryan
  • 23Hunt
  • 6GardnerSubstituted forNepomucenoat 64'minutes
  • 24Fane
  • 30ObadeyiSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 75'minutes
  • 29Byrne
  • 10Holloway
  • 9Davies

Substitutes

  • 7Flynn
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 12Wilson
  • 21Duffus
  • 26Clarke
  • 27Nepomuceno
  • 28Green

Fleetwood

  • 1Neal
  • 5EasthamBooked at 80mins
  • 12Bolger
  • 23Schwabl
  • 2Coyle
  • 8Dempsey
  • 22HunterSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 87'minutes
  • 18Glendon
  • 3Bell
  • 9BurnsSubstituted forPondat 81'minutes
  • 44ColeBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 6Pond
  • 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 10McAleny
  • 15Rodgers
  • 21Cairns
  • 27Biggins
  • 28Sowerby
Referee:
Mark Heywood
Attendance:
4,578

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Fleetwood Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Fleetwood Town 2.

Attempt blocked. Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Courtney Duffus (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town).

Foul by Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic).

Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Ashley Hunter.

Attempt saved. Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Fleetwood Town 2. Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Nathan Pond replaces Wes Burns.

Booking

Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Courtney Duffus replaces Anthony Gerrard.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Ryan McLaughlin replaces Tope Obadeyi.

Booking

Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt blocked. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt missed. Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).

Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Fleetwood Town 2. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Devante Cole.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Gevaro Nepomuceno replaces Dan Gardner.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Ashley Hunter.

Attempt missed. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Markus Schwabl (Fleetwood Town).

Foul by Anthony Gerrard (Oldham Athletic).

Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Fleetwood Town 1. Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Markus Schwabl.

Attempt saved. Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 0, Fleetwood Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Fleetwood Town 0.

Foul by Cameron Dummigan (Oldham Athletic).

Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan23164349123752
2Shrewsbury23146330141648
3Blackburn23145442202247
4Scunthorpe24136534201445
5Bradford2413383731642
6Peterborough2411584235738
7Portsmouth24122102927238
8Rotherham24113104133836
9Charlton2310673130136
10Oxford Utd248883635132
11Southend248792938-931
12Walsall237973031-130
13Doncaster2486102627-130
14Fleetwood2486103338-530
15Blackpool2477103034-428
16Bristol Rovers2491143341-828
17Gillingham246992326-327
18Oldham2476113846-827
19Plymouth2476112332-927
20MK Dons2468102635-926
21Wimbledon2365121829-1123
22Northampton2465131942-2323
23Rochdale2341092431-722
24Bury2345141935-1617
View full League One table

