Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Fleetwood Town 2.
Oldham Athletic 1-2 Fleetwood Town
-
- From the section League One
Fleetwood secured their first win in nine League One matches with an unlikely 2-1 victory at Oldham.
The Cod Army spent much of the game pinned back in defence, but Devante Cole and Ash Hunter were on target as they scored twice against the run of play, while Kean Bryan reduced the deficit within the final 10 minutes for the hosts.
Oldham created an early opening when Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey lost possession and Craig Davies fired over from 20 yards.
Jack Byrne also drilled off target for the home side before a Davies diving header flew beyond the far post.
Fleetwood did not register a shot until the 50th minute, but their first effort brought a goal as Markus Schwabl delivered a ball in from the right and Cole turned home from six yards.
Latics had been punished for a defensive error, yet they repeated the mistake after 67 minutes when Cole was allowed to escape down the right and set up Hunter for a cool finish.
Aaron Holloway squandered an Oldham chance before they gave themselves hope with eight minutes remaining as Bryan curled a fine 25-yard free-kick into the top corner.
Davies was denied by goalkeeper Chris Neal as the visitors held on.
Match report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Oldham
- 19Placide
- 2Dummigan
- 5GerrardSubstituted forDuffusat 77'minutes
- 40Bryan
- 23Hunt
- 6GardnerSubstituted forNepomucenoat 64'minutes
- 24Fane
- 30ObadeyiSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 75'minutes
- 29Byrne
- 10Holloway
- 9Davies
Substitutes
- 7Flynn
- 11McLaughlin
- 12Wilson
- 21Duffus
- 26Clarke
- 27Nepomuceno
- 28Green
Fleetwood
- 1Neal
- 5EasthamBooked at 80mins
- 12Bolger
- 23Schwabl
- 2Coyle
- 8Dempsey
- 22HunterSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 87'minutes
- 18Glendon
- 3Bell
- 9BurnsSubstituted forPondat 81'minutes
- 44ColeBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 6Pond
- 7Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 10McAleny
- 15Rodgers
- 21Cairns
- 27Biggins
- 28Sowerby
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 4,578
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Fleetwood Town 2.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Courtney Duffus (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amari'i Bell (Fleetwood Town).
Foul by Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic).
Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Ashley Hunter.
Attempt saved. Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Fleetwood Town 2. Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Nathan Pond replaces Wes Burns.
Booking
Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ashley Eastham (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Courtney Duffus replaces Anthony Gerrard.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Ryan McLaughlin replaces Tope Obadeyi.
Booking
Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt blocked. Jack Byrne (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cian Bolger (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt missed. Aaron Holloway (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ousmane Fane (Oldham Athletic).
Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Fleetwood Town 2. Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Devante Cole.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Gevaro Nepomuceno replaces Dan Gardner.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Ashley Hunter.
Attempt missed. Dan Gardner (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Craig Davies (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Markus Schwabl (Fleetwood Town).
Foul by Anthony Gerrard (Oldham Athletic).
Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Oldham Athletic 0, Fleetwood Town 1. Devante Cole (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Markus Schwabl.
Attempt saved. Kean Bryan (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Oldham Athletic 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Oldham Athletic 0, Fleetwood Town 0.
Foul by Cameron Dummigan (Oldham Athletic).
Ashley Hunter (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Lewie Coyle.