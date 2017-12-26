Blackpool 2-3 Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe won at Bloomfield Road for the first time since 2000 as they clinched a 3-2 victory over Blackpool.

The visitors were ahead in the second minute as they sliced Blackpool open and Duane Holmes found Tom Hopper on the edge of the area, who volleyed spectacularly into the top corner.

And the Iron, who have now lost just once in 11 league games, doubled their advantage after eight minutes on the counter when Hakeeb Adelakun slipped through Holmes, who rolled it past Ben Williams at the near post.

Blackpool pulled one back after 25 minutes as Danny Philliskirk's rasping drive from 20 yards flashed past Matt Gilks and into the corner.

But Gary Bowyer's side, who in contrast have won just one of their past 11 league matches, started the second half as they began the first - by conceding. Adelakun drilled a powerful 20-yard effort into the bottom corner in the 47th minute.

The Seasiders gave themselves late hope when Sean Longstaff picked up the clearance from a long throw and drilled in a left-footed half-volley from 15 yards but Scunthorpe held on for maximum points.

