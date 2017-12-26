Bradford City 1-3 Peterborough United

Match ends, Bradford City 1, Peterborough United 3.
Leading scorer Jack Marriott struck twice as Peterborough condemned fifth-placed Bradford to their sixth home league defeat of the season with a 3-1 win at Valley Parade.
The visitors, who moved to within four points of their opponents with the win, were rewarded for a lively start by going in front after 14 minutes through Danny Lloyd.
The 26-year-old who raced down the left before beating Rouven Sattelmaier with an angled shot into the far corner of the net.
That came a minute Marriott almost put Posh ahead, with Sattelmaier coming quickly off his line to block the striker's shot after Michael Doughty flicked the ball into his path.
Marriott and Lloyd continued to cause problems, with the latter a constant threat. He saw an angled shot rebound off the outside of the post before laying on the visitors' second goal in the 32nd minute, crossing the ball for the unmarked Marriott to score with a diving header.
Bradford put Peterborough under strong pressure for the first 20 minutes of the second half as they sought a way back into the game, and they almost scored when Tyrell Robinson saw a goal-bound shot saved by the legs of visiting keeper Jonathan Bond.
However, Peterborough scored a third goal in the 67th minute to finish off the home side's hopes.
Posh broke quickly after clearing a Bradford corner before Marcus Maddison played the ball through for Marriott to lob his shot over the head of the advancing Sattelmaier for his 21st goal of the season in all competitions.
Paul Taylor, who joined Bradford from Peterborough in the summer, scored a consolation goal against his old club with a superb shot from the edge of the area in the 83rd minute.
Line-ups
Bradford
- 12Sattelmaier
- 29McMahon
- 2ThompsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDiengat 45'minutes
- 5Kilgallon
- 18HendrieSubstituted forMcCartanat 45'minutes
- 17Gilliead
- 6Vincelot
- 7Law
- 35Robinson
- 10Taylor
- 9Wyke
Substitutes
- 4Reeves
- 8Dieng
- 14McCartan
- 16Hanson
- 22Knight-Percival
- 23Raeder
- 34Patrick
Peterborough
- 1Bond
- 17PennyBooked at 54mins
- 27Taylor
- 5TafazolliBooked at 44mins
- 3Hughes
- 42Grant
- 20Doughty
- 10Lloyd-McGoldrickSubstituted forDa Silva Lopesat 79'minutes
- 8Forrester
- 11MaddisonBooked at 35mins
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 2Shephard
- 16Morias
- 18Da Silva Lopes
- 19Kanu
- 21Anderson
- 25O'Malley
- 32Freestone
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
- Attendance:
- 21,220
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home15
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 1, Peterborough United 3.
Attempt missed. Shay McCartan (Bradford City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Timothee Dieng (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).
Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).
Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Alex Penny.
Tyrell Robinson (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Peterborough United).
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Bradford City).
Michael Doughty (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Tyrell Robinson.
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Bradford City).
Chris Forrester (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Timothee Dieng (Bradford City).
Steven Taylor (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 1, Peterborough United 3. Paul Taylor (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Tony McMahon (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Romain Vincelot.
Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Leonardo Da Silva Lopes replaces Danny Lloyd.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Alex Penny.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Alex Penny.
Attempt missed. Tyrell Robinson (Bradford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Timothee Dieng (Bradford City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Paul Taylor (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andrew Hughes (Peterborough United).
Attempt saved. Paul Taylor (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Timothee Dieng (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Andrew Hughes.
Foul by Charlie Wyke (Bradford City).
Anthony Grant (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Bradford City 0, Peterborough United 3. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Maddison.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Danny Lloyd.
Attempt blocked. Alex Gilliead (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Ryan Tafazolli.
Attempt blocked. Timothee Dieng (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Timothee Dieng (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.