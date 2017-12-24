Championship
Brentford19:30Aston Villa
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Aston Villa

Lasse Vibe
Lasse Vibe's second goal in the win over Norwich was his fourth in three league games
Follow our EFL live text coverage from 12:00 GMT on Boxing Day

Brentford will monitor the fitness of striker Lasse Vibe, the matchwinner in the 2-1 victory over Norwich on Friday.

The Dane scored both goals on his return after a hamstring injury, but went off after 54 minutes.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says he will make changes at Griffin Park.

Striker Gabriel Agbonlahor is fit after three months out with a calf problem and on-loan Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah (foot) is also available again, but John Terry and Chris Samba are out.

Match facts

  • Brentford's 3-0 win over Villa at Griffin Park last season is their only win in five previous home meetings in all competitions, losing the four other matches between 1935 and 1953.
  • Villa won five of six league meetings between 1935 and 1947 (D1) but have failed to win any of their past three across the last two seasons (D2 L1).
  • The Villans have won one of their last 21 away matches on Boxing Day (D7 L13), a 2-0 win at Derby in 1999.
  • After winning four of their previous five Boxing Day games in league competition (D1), the Bees are winless in the last three.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

