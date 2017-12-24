Brentford v Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford will monitor the fitness of striker Lasse Vibe, the matchwinner in the 2-1 victory over Norwich on Friday.
The Dane scored both goals on his return after a hamstring injury, but went off after 54 minutes.
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce says he will make changes at Griffin Park.
Striker Gabriel Agbonlahor is fit after three months out with a calf problem and on-loan Tottenham midfielder Josh Onomah (foot) is also available again, but John Terry and Chris Samba are out.
Match facts
- Brentford's 3-0 win over Villa at Griffin Park last season is their only win in five previous home meetings in all competitions, losing the four other matches between 1935 and 1953.
- Villa won five of six league meetings between 1935 and 1947 (D1) but have failed to win any of their past three across the last two seasons (D2 L1).
- The Villans have won one of their last 21 away matches on Boxing Day (D7 L13), a 2-0 win at Derby in 1999.
- After winning four of their previous five Boxing Day games in league competition (D1), the Bees are winless in the last three.