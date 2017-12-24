Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Sunderland
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Sunderland

Sunderland's Darron Gibson has been struggling with a groin problem
Darron Gibson has made 16 appearances for Sunderland this season
Follow our EFL live text coverage from 12:00 GMT on Boxing Day

Sheffield United will again be without midfielder John Fleck, who serves the final game of a three-match ban.

David Brooks has been suffering with tonsillitis and will be assessed, but Kieron Freeman (knee) and Ched Evans (ankle) remain on the sidelines.

Sunderland will check on Darron Gibson, who went off with a groin injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Birmingham.

Didier Ndong or Lee Cattermole could step in if Gibson is ruled out, while Brian Oviedo is hoping for a start.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Sheffield United and Sunderland at Bramall Lane since September 2004 - the Blades won 1-0 with a goal from Paul Shaw.
  • The Blades haven't managed a league double over the Black Cats since the 1986/87 campaign, but won 2-1 at the Stadium of Light earlier this campaign.
  • Billy Sharp has had a hand in six goals in his past seven Football League starts on Boxing Day (five goals, one assist) - he's scored braces in two of his last three appearances (Boxing Day 2012 v Leeds and Boxing Day 2016 v Oldham).
  • Sunderland have lost each of their past three league games held on Boxing Day, shipping 10 goals in the process.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

