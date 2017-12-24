Sheffield United v Sunderland
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield United will again be without midfielder John Fleck, who serves the final game of a three-match ban.
David Brooks has been suffering with tonsillitis and will be assessed, but Kieron Freeman (knee) and Ched Evans (ankle) remain on the sidelines.
Sunderland will check on Darron Gibson, who went off with a groin injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Birmingham.
Didier Ndong or Lee Cattermole could step in if Gibson is ruled out, while Brian Oviedo is hoping for a start.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Sheffield United and Sunderland at Bramall Lane since September 2004 - the Blades won 1-0 with a goal from Paul Shaw.
- The Blades haven't managed a league double over the Black Cats since the 1986/87 campaign, but won 2-1 at the Stadium of Light earlier this campaign.
- Billy Sharp has had a hand in six goals in his past seven Football League starts on Boxing Day (five goals, one assist) - he's scored braces in two of his last three appearances (Boxing Day 2012 v Leeds and Boxing Day 2016 v Oldham).
- Sunderland have lost each of their past three league games held on Boxing Day, shipping 10 goals in the process.