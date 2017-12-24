Bristol City v Reading

Aden Flint has six goals for Bristol City so far this season, including three second-half winners

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson may play Aden Flint as an emergency striker.

Famara Diedhiou and Milan Djuric are out so centre-half Flint, who has six goals this season and played in attack during the second half of Saturday's draw at QPR, could deputise up front.

John Swift is pushing to start for Reading after returning as a substitute in the 2-1 loss to Burton Albion.

Garath McCleary, who had missed 12 games with a groin injury, was an unused substitute in that game.

