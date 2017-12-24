Bristol City v Reading
Bristol City boss Lee Johnson may play Aden Flint as an emergency striker.
Famara Diedhiou and Milan Djuric are out so centre-half Flint, who has six goals this season and played in attack during the second half of Saturday's draw at QPR, could deputise up front.
John Swift is pushing to start for Reading after returning as a substitute in the 2-1 loss to Burton Albion.
Garath McCleary, who had missed 12 games with a groin injury, was an unused substitute in that game.
Match facts
- Bristol City have ended on the losing side in each of their past three league matches at Ashton Gate against Reading, relinquishing two-goal leads to lose 3-2 in two of those three defeats.
- Reading have won seven of their past eight league matches against Bristol City, but lost earlier this season at the Madejski.
- Bristol City haven't lost at home on Boxing Day in any of their past 22 matches (W13 D9) - their last Boxing Day defeat at Ashton Gate came 55 years ago, losing 2-1 to Brighton in 1962.
- Yann Kermorgant has had a hand in five goals in two league starts against Bristol City (four goals, one assist).