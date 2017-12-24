Championship
Bristol City15:00Reading
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Reading

Aden Flint
Aden Flint has six goals for Bristol City so far this season, including three second-half winners
Follow our EFL live text coverage from 12:00 GMT on Boxing Day

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson may play Aden Flint as an emergency striker.

Famara Diedhiou and Milan Djuric are out so centre-half Flint, who has six goals this season and played in attack during the second half of Saturday's draw at QPR, could deputise up front.

John Swift is pushing to start for Reading after returning as a substitute in the 2-1 loss to Burton Albion.

Garath McCleary, who had missed 12 games with a groin injury, was an unused substitute in that game.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have ended on the losing side in each of their past three league matches at Ashton Gate against Reading, relinquishing two-goal leads to lose 3-2 in two of those three defeats.
  • Reading have won seven of their past eight league matches against Bristol City, but lost earlier this season at the Madejski.
  • Bristol City haven't lost at home on Boxing Day in any of their past 22 matches (W13 D9) - their last Boxing Day defeat at Ashton Gate came 55 years ago, losing 2-1 to Brighton in 1962.
  • Yann Kermorgant has had a hand in five goals in two league starts against Bristol City (four goals, one assist).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

