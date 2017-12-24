Nottingham Forest v Sheffield Wednesday

Glenn Loovens began his career with Feyenoord and had spells with Cardiff, Celtic and Real Zaragoza

Nottingham Forest will assess defenders Danny Fox (knee) and Matt Mills (back).

Club captain Chris Cohen continues to work his way back to fitness following his knee problems, while Jack Hobbs is doing likewise after a back injury.

Sheffield Wednesday begin life without Carlos Carvalhal after the Portuguese left his position on Christmas Eve.

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen will hope captain Glenn Loovens is fit after a quad injury, while Morgan Fox is available following suspension.

