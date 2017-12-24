Barnsley v Preston North End

From the section

Angus MacDonald has started 49 league games for Barnsley

Barnsley's Angus MacDonald and Brad Potts could return, but Matty Pearson and Ryan Hedges remain absent.

Defender MacDonald has not played since the end of November because of injury and illness and Potts has had a virus.

Preston full-back Darnell Fisher (hip) may return after missing Saturday's draw against Nottingham Forest.

Josh Harrop and Daryl Horgan are pushing to start but Josh Earl (knee), Tommy Spurr (knee), Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire (both hamstring) are out.

Match facts