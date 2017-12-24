Birmingham City v Norwich City

Sam Gallagher was sent off for a second yellow card after scoring Birmingham's goal against Sunderland

Birmingham forward Sam Gallagher is suspended after being sent off in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

David Davis will be hoping to start, having come on as a substitute following an ankle injury.

Norwich will check on centre-back Grant Hanley, who went off against Brentford last Friday with a swollen knee.

Christoph Zimmerman is the likely deputy if Hanley is ruled out, and the Canaries could recall Josh Murphy, Alex Tettey and Tom Trybull.

Match facts