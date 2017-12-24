Championship
Birmingham15:00Norwich
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Norwich City

Birmingham's Sam Gallagher misses the game against Norwich through suspension
Sam Gallagher was sent off for a second yellow card after scoring Birmingham's goal against Sunderland
Follow our EFL live text coverage from 12:00 GMT on Boxing Day

Birmingham forward Sam Gallagher is suspended after being sent off in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sunderland.

David Davis will be hoping to start, having come on as a substitute following an ankle injury.

Norwich will check on centre-back Grant Hanley, who went off against Brentford last Friday with a swollen knee.

Christoph Zimmerman is the likely deputy if Hanley is ruled out, and the Canaries could recall Josh Murphy, Alex Tettey and Tom Trybull.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have lost one of their past 10 home matches against Norwich in all competitions (W5 D4).
  • The Canaries, however, have only lost one of their past 11 league matches against the Blues (W5 D5), losing 3-0 in this exact fixture last season.
  • Norwich have lost 10 of their past 12 away Boxing Day games (W2), losing each of their past three. They haven't kept a clean sheet away from home on Boxing Day since 1968 (1-0 at Hull).
  • Cameron Jerome has scored three goals in his past two league starts against former club Birmingham.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Runners setting off at the start

Royal Tunbridge Wells Parkrun
Recreational skiers

Recreational Skiing and Snowboarding

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired