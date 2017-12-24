Championship
Burton15:00Leeds
Venue: Pirelli Stadium

Burton Albion v Leeds United

Samu Saiz
Samu Saiz has scored nine goals in 22 appearances for Leeds this season
Follow our EFL live text coverage from 12:00 GMT on Boxing Day

Strikers Liam Boyce (knee) and Joe Mason (inflamed appendix) remain the only players unavailable to Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough.

Stephen Warnock, Kyle McFadzean, Matt Palmer, Hope Akpan and Sean Scannell are all pushing for places as Albion chase a third straight league win.

Leeds hope to have Spanish midfielder Samu Saiz fit after a calf problem.

Replacement Pablo Hernandez scored the winner against Hull and may continue, but Stuart Dallas is missing.

Match facts

  • Burton's only previous home match against Leeds was their 2-1 win over the Whites in the Championship last season.
  • Leeds won 5-0 against Burton in September at Elland Road, their biggest league win since November 2004 (6-1 against QPR).
  • Nigel Clough's only previous Football League win on Boxing Day was against Leeds in 2011 as Derby boss - he's lost four and drawn one of his other five matches.
  • Leeds have won only two of their last 10 league games on Boxing Day (D4 L4). However, the Whites won their most recent Boxing Day clash last year against Preston (4-1) - the first time they'd netted four in a game on this date since 1990 vs Chelsea (4-1).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Runners setting off at the start

Royal Tunbridge Wells Parkrun
Recreational skiers

Recreational Skiing and Snowboarding

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired