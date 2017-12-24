Championship
Hull15:00Derby
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Derby County

Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen scored his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's loss to Preston
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 GMT on Boxing Day

Hull City centre-back Ondrej Mazuch is out with a hamstring injury, so Michael Hector will drop back to fill the gap.

Leading scorer Jarrod Bowen may start too after a substitute appearance at Leeds following a knee problem.

Derby County manager Gary Rowett has a full squad available.

Andre Wisdom, Johnny Russell, Chris Martin, Sam Winnall and Tom Lawrence are all pushing to start, having been substitutes for the 3-0 home victory over Millwall.

Match facts

  • The past five matches in all competitions between these teams have all been victories by more than one goal to nil - Hull have won one (3-0) and Derby have won four (2-0 twice, 4-0 and 5-0).
  • In league matches not including play-offs, Derby have won their past three against Hull by an aggregate score of 11-0, winning 5-0 at Pride Park in September this season.
  • Bradley Johnson has had a hand in five goals in his past two league matches (excluding play-offs) against Hull (four goals, one assist), scoring a brace in Derby's 5-0 win this season.
  • Hull have won two of their last three league games on Boxing Day, as many as in the previous eight combined.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
