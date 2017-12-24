Hull City v Derby County

Jarrod Bowen scored his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's loss to Preston

Hull City centre-back Ondrej Mazuch is out with a hamstring injury, so Michael Hector will drop back to fill the gap.

Leading scorer Jarrod Bowen may start too after a substitute appearance at Leeds following a knee problem.

Derby County manager Gary Rowett has a full squad available.

Andre Wisdom, Johnny Russell, Chris Martin, Sam Winnall and Tom Lawrence are all pushing to start, having been substitutes for the 3-0 home victory over Millwall.

Match facts