Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Bolton
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Bolton Wanderers

Craig Liddle
Craig Liddle's last first-team management role was as Darlington
Follow our EFL live text coverage from 12:00 GMT on Boxing Day

Middlesbrough caretaker boss Craig Liddle has no injury concerns for his first game in charge after Garry Monk's departure on Saturday.

The Teessiders beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough, but it was not enough to keep Monk in the job.

Bolton, who beat Cardiff at the weekend, could name an unchanged line-up for the trip across the Pennines.

Defender Mark Little was able to play 90 minutes of that game after a painkilling injection in his back.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won each of their last five league matches against Bolton, doing the double over the Trotters in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 campaigns.
  • Bolton have lost each of their last four league visits to the Riverside since a 3-1 win in the Premier League in November 2008.
  • Middlesbrough have won their last five home matches on Boxing Day without conceding a single goal - their last defeat at the Riverside came in 2008 against Everton.
  • Britt Assombalonga has faced Bolton twice previously in the Championship and scored braces in each game, including in a 3-0 win at the Macron Stadium earlier this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

