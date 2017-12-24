Middlesbrough v Bolton Wanderers

Craig Liddle's last first-team management role was as Darlington

Middlesbrough caretaker boss Craig Liddle has no injury concerns for his first game in charge after Garry Monk's departure on Saturday.

The Teessiders beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough, but it was not enough to keep Monk in the job.

Bolton, who beat Cardiff at the weekend, could name an unchanged line-up for the trip across the Pennines.

Defender Mark Little was able to play 90 minutes of that game after a painkilling injection in his back.

