BBC Sport - Everton 3-1 Swansea City: Sam Allardyce 'delighted' with comeback
Desperate situation is now comfortable - Allardyce
- From the section Everton
Sam Allardyce says the "desperate situation" Everton were in on his arrival has now become a "comfortable" one following their third win in four games, in which they beat Swansea 3-1 at Goodison Park.
MATCH REPORT: Everton 3-1 Swansea City
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired