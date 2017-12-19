David Moyes: West Ham boss says 'I can do any job in the world'

West Ham have won two of their past three games, including victory over champions Chelsea

David Moyes says he could manage any team in the world - and wants to prove it at West Ham.

Since the Scot was appointed Hammers boss last month, the team have moved out of the relegation zone and are unbeaten in their past three games.

Saturday's 3-0 defeat of Stoke followed a victory over champions Chelsea and a draw against Arsenal.

"I think I'm capable of doing the job at any club in the world so I'm sure I can do it at West Ham," he said.

West Ham are 15th in the Premier League and travel to Arsenal on Tuesday for a Carabao Cup quarter-final.

"I have to come here and show I can do it," said Moyes. "You have to come and show what you can do. Your reputation doesn't stand for anything.

"You have to come here and try to get up and show you're capable of doing the job."

Moyes, 54, is rebuilding his reputation after unsuccessful spells in charge of Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland.

Having started his managerial career at Preston, he finished in the top eight nine times at Everton and was voted LMA Manager of the Year three times during an 11-year spell at the club from 2002 to 2013.

Moyes was picked by fellow Scot Sir Alex Ferguson to succeed him as Manchester United boss and signed a six-year deal with the then Premier League champions in 2013.

However, he was sacked 10 months later with United seventh in the table.

Moyes' next job was in Spain with Real Sociedad but he was sacked by the La Liga club in November 2015 after a year in charge.

He moved back to the Premier League to take charge of Sunderland in July 2016, but resigned after one season, when they were relegated to the Championship.