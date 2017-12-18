Manchester City: Kevin de Bruyne and Fernandinho close to new deals

De Bruyne's form has helped City to the top of the Premier League as well as the last 16 of the Champions League and the EFL Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City are close to agreeing a new long-term contract with star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgium international, 26, signed a six-year deal when he joined City from Wolfsburg for a club record £55m in 2015.

City want to recognise De Bruyne's stellar performances in their 16-match winning run in the Premier League, in addition to extending his deal.

"I am very happy and I have no feeling to go anywhere else," De Bruyne said.

The former Chelsea player has scored six goals and assisted eight in the Premier League this season and is already a leading contender for the major player of the year awards.

City also expect to agree a new contract with Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho, whose deal expires at the end of the season.