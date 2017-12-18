Manchester City: Kevin de Bruyne and Fernandinho close to new deals
Manchester City are close to agreeing a new long-term contract with star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.
The Belgium international, 26, signed a six-year deal when he joined City from Wolfsburg for a club record £55m in 2015.
City want to recognise De Bruyne's stellar performances in their 16-match winning run in the Premier League, in addition to extending his deal.
"I am very happy and I have no feeling to go anywhere else," De Bruyne said.
The former Chelsea player has scored six goals and assisted eight in the Premier League this season and is already a leading contender for the major player of the year awards.
City also expect to agree a new contract with Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho, whose deal expires at the end of the season.