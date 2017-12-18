James Tarkowski: Burnley defender charged with violent conduct after Brighton draw

Tarkowski tussled with Glenn Murray during the 35th minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association following an incident with Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray in their game on Saturday.

The former Brentford defender appeared to swing his arm into Murray's chest.

Tarkowski, 25, has until 18:00 GMT on Tuesday to respond to the charge and could face a three-game suspension.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said his team should have been awarded a penalty for the incident in the 0-0 draw.

As referee Chris Kavanagh did not see the incident, it was referred by the FA to a panel of three former match officials, who must vote unanimously that the incident warranted a red card for a charge to be brought.

If a three-game ban follows, Tarkowski will miss Saturday's home fixture with Tottenham, as well as a trip to Manchester United on Boxing Day and Huddersfield on 30 December.

Tarkowski has never been sent off since joining Burnley in February 2016 and has started all 18 Premier League games this season. The Clarets have the joint best defensive record in the top tier - conceding just 12 goals.