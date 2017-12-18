Candystripes sign NI U21 forward Jamie McDonagh

Jamie McDonagh has played for Northern Ireland at U17, U19 and U21 level

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels has bolstered his attack by bringing in Northern Ireland U21 international Jamie McDonagh.

McDonagh impressed when playing for Sligo Rovers in the second half of last season as he helped the club avoid relegation from the Premier Division.

He moved to Sligo after playing over 30 games for Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship.

"He's the type of player who'll fit in with our style of play," said Shiels.