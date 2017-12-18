Ten years after businessman Marcus Evans became Ipswich Town owner, BBC Look East looks at how they have fared during his tenure.

He is said to have invested £100m into the Championship club but debts have risen during that time, while average attendances at Portman Road have fallen.

Ipswich managing director Ian Milne says it would be "difficult" for the club if Evans left, while manager Mick McCarthy is grateful for the support he has received during his time as boss.

However, Stuart Watson, chief football writer for the East Anglian Daily Times, says there is a feeling that the club has stagnated over the past decade.