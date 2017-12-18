BBC Sport - Marcus Evans: How have Ipswich Town fared during owner's 10-year tenure?

Evans reaches 10 years as Ipswich owner

  • From the section Ipswich

Ten years after businessman Marcus Evans became Ipswich Town owner, BBC Look East looks at how they have fared during his tenure.

He is said to have invested £100m into the Championship club but debts have risen during that time, while average attendances at Portman Road have fallen.

Ipswich managing director Ian Milne says it would be "difficult" for the club if Evans left, while manager Mick McCarthy is grateful for the support he has received during his time as boss.

However, Stuart Watson, chief football writer for the East Anglian Daily Times, says there is a feeling that the club has stagnated over the past decade.

Top videos

Video

Evans reaches 10 years as Ipswich owner

  • From the section Ipswich
Video

Archive: Gatlin stuns world by beating Bolt

Video

Freeman's outrageous sidestep keeps Atlanta in play-off race

Video

Westbrook's brilliant 'hammer dunk' & other great NBA plays

Video

Advent calendar: Hull win Challenge Cup final

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Desperate situation is now comfortable - Allardyce

Video

Maro Itoje: My jaw ballooned like Buzz Lightyear

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Pint-sized Ashes: The best TMS moments as Australia regain the urn

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Meet the 100-year-old football fan

  • From the section News
Video

Mo Farah wins Sports Personality of the Year

Video

Listen: The moment Australia won the Ashes

  • From the section Cricket
Video

When you get the highest fantasy NFL score of the year

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Netball goal

Ladies Walking Netball

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired