Rob Maclean: Celtic need defensive recruitment, Hearts roll on nicely

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and his players gathered at full-time following their 4-0 loss to Hearts

Commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football action.

Time for Celtic to recruit defenders

The hammering at Hearts, which ended Celtic's invincible run, is a timely reminder that Brendan Rodgers needs to do some serious spending in the January transfer window - albeit not to prolong their domestic domination.

To think we've suddenly got a title race on our hands is to overreact to what time will surely tell was merely a blip for Celtic.

The reset button pressed, normal service will be restored and Celtic's Scottish superiority will again result in a handsome winning margin in the Scottish Premiership.

But what the trauma of Tynecastle underlined was the improvement required to a defence that conceded an average of three goals per game in the Champions League group phase.

Even down a level, in the upcoming Europa League knockout stage, and certainly in time for Celtic's next assault on Europe, they need to be a whole lot better at the back.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Heart of Midlothian 4-0 Celtic

Hearts rolling along nicely

Hearts fans were happy to point out that, as one unbeaten run came to an end, another one is stretching onwards.

Almost unnoticed, until that sensational scoreline that shocked Celtic, the Jambos have been making slow, steady steps of improvement.

A lot of their football, putting aside their fresh-in-the-memory Sunday best, hasn't been too easy on the eye but that one-man football department Craig Levein has been intent on simply grinding out results.

That they've certainly done. Hearts are now six matches without defeat and only three points behind Edinburgh rivals Hibernian.

There's much to be done to get Hearts where they want to be but at least there now appears to be some sort of platform on which to build.

Shinnie deserves Scotland selection

Graeme Shinnie has to be given the chance to prove himself as a Scotland player.

It shouldn't be a subject for debate anymore. Why was the Aberdeen skipper picked in the squad for last month's Pittodrie friendly against Netherlands and not played at any stage? That made no sense.

He's the beating heart of the Dons team. Gary Mackay-Steven was the weekend headline-grabber with a hat-trick against Hibs but it's Shinnie who is consistently their player of greatest influence.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Aberdeen 4-1 Hibernian

Now it could be that he's an outstanding club player who's not able to cut it on the international stage. That seems to be a popular argument.

But at this rate, we'll never know. So whoever's in charge of the next Scotland squad, don't just pick him, play him.

Moussa's master class from the spot

The art of penalty taking is sometimes underrated.

Tunisian striker Sofien Moussa delivered a master class in Dundee's emphatic 3-0 win against Partick Thistle at Dens Park on Saturday.

He twice scored from the spot, both tucked away in similar style. A faltering run-up followed by a decisive finish, both sending Jags goalkeeper Tomas Cerny into the wrong orbit.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dundee 3-0 Partick Thistle

Moussa's all-round performance was impressive too. He's been in and out of the Dundee team, although is their top scorer with eight goals so far.

He plays in a pivotal position for the Dark Blues and finding some consistency would be a big plus in their quest for Premiership security.