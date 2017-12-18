BBC Sport - 'Let's get rid of diving' - West Ham manager David Moyes annoyed by Lanzini charge
Let's get rid of diving - Moyes
- From the section Football
West Ham United manager David Moyes wants to "get rid" of diving from football but says he was "surprised" by the Football Association's decision to charge Manuel Lanzini for the offence during Saturday's Premier League win at Stoke.
READ MORE: Lanzini charged by FA for diving
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired