Manchester City fan and musician Noel Gallagher says their current team is the club's "greatest of all time" in an interview with BBC Radio Manchester.

City, who are 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League, beat Manchester United 2-1 in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on 10 December, after which United boss Jose Mourinho reportedly had milk thrown at him outside the dressing rooms.

Mourinho had objected to City's post-match celebrations, which allegedly included Oasis' 1996 hit Don't Look Back in Anger being played in the visitors' dressing room.