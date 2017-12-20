BBC Sport - Bristol City v Manchester United: Lee Johnson 'excited' to host Jose Mourinho's side

Johnson excited for Man Utd match

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson faces Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday - and has dreams of emulating the Portuguese by managing at the top level.

Listen to live commentary of Bristol City v Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, Wednesday 20 December, 20:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website & app.

