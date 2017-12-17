BBC Sport - West Brom 1-2 Man Utd: Alan Pardew says he made a mistake with team selection
I made a mistake with selection - Pardew
Alan Pardew says he made a mistake with his West Brom team selection for Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Manchester United, and says they have a lot of work to do from now until the end of the season.
