James McClean: Footballer is named RTE Irish sportsperson of 2017

James McClean's passion for his country's cause impressed the Irish public

Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean has been named as RTE's Irish Sportsperson of 2017.

McClean's passion for his country's cause led to him winning the public vote even though the Republic failed to qualify for the World Cup Finals.

Record-breaking horse trainer Aidan O'Brien won the manager of the year award with swimmer Mona McSharry taking the young sportsperson's award.

Snooker player Ken Doherty was inducted the awards' hall of fame.

The team award was won by the Irish Showjumping team who clinched European Championship gold in the summer.

The others nominees for the main award won by McClean were Belfast boxer Ryan Burnett, hurler Joe Canning, paralympic track and field athletes Michael McKillop and Jason Smyth, gaelic footballer Andy Moran, rugby star Conor Murray, boxers Katie Taylor and Joe Ward, camogie player Rena Buckley, para cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, ladies gaelic footballer Noelle Healy, rower Paul O'Donovan plus national hunt jockey Robbie Power.