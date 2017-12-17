James McClean: Footballer is named RTE Irish sportsperson of 2017

James McClean celebrates after scoring the Republic of Ireland's winner against Wales in October
James McClean's passion for his country's cause impressed the Irish public

Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean has been named as RTE's Irish Sportsperson of 2017.

McClean's passion for his country's cause led to him winning the public vote even though the Republic failed to qualify for the World Cup Finals.

Record-breaking horse trainer Aidan O'Brien won the manager of the year award with swimmer Mona McSharry taking the young sportsperson's award.

Snooker player Ken Doherty was inducted the awards' hall of fame.

The team award was won by the Irish Showjumping team who clinched European Championship gold in the summer.

The others nominees for the main award won by McClean were Belfast boxer Ryan Burnett, hurler Joe Canning, paralympic track and field athletes Michael McKillop and Jason Smyth, gaelic footballer Andy Moran, rugby star Conor Murray, boxers Katie Taylor and Joe Ward, camogie player Rena Buckley, para cyclists Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal, ladies gaelic footballer Noelle Healy, rower Paul O'Donovan plus national hunt jockey Robbie Power.

Find out more

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France107211861223
2Sweden106132691719
3Netherlands106132112919
4Bulgaria104151419-513
5Luxembourg10136826-186
6Belarus10127621-155

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal109013242827
2Switzerland109012371627
3Hungary104151414013
4Faroe Islands10235416-129
5Latvia10217718-117
6Andorra10118223-214

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany1010004343930
2Northern Ireland106131761119
3Czech Rep104331710715
4Norway104151716113
5Azerbaijan103161019-910
6San Marino100010251-490

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia1063120101021
2R. of Ireland10541126619
3Wales10451136717
4Austria104331412215
5Georgia10055814-65
6Moldova10028423-192

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland1081128141425
2Denmark106222081220
3Montenegro105142012816
4Romania103431210213
5Armenia102171026-167
6Kazakhstan10037626-203

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108201831526
2Slovakia106041771018
3Scotland105321712518
4Slovenia10433127515
5Lithuania10136720-136
6Malta10019325-221

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain109103633328
2Italy107212181323
3Albania104151013-313
4Israel104061015-512
5Macedonia103251515011
6Liechtenstein100010139-380

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium109104363728
2Greece105411761119
3Bos-Herze1052324131117
4Estonia103251319-611
5Cyprus10316918-910
6Gibraltar100010347-440

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland10712167922
2Croatia106221541120
3Ukraine10523139417
4Turkey104331413115
5Finland10235913-49
6Kosovo10019324-211
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club
Netball goal

Ladies Walking Netball

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired