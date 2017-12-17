BBC Sport - MOTD Extra: Dele Alli's form a big problem, says Chris Sutton
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has "gone missing this season" and his form is a "big problem", says MOTD Extra pundit Chris Sutton.
Former Blackburn and Chelsea striker Sutton also describes as "disgraceful" Alli's tackle on Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne during Saturday's 4-1 defeat.
