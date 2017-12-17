Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hails an "important victory" as his side win 2-1 at West Brom and says their performance was "really good". He also discusses Romelu Lukaku's lack of a goal celebration, and says his own time of celebrating goals "for the cameras" has gone.

Match Report: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Manchester United

Watch all of Sunday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day 2 at 22:30 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.