BBC Sport - West Brom 1-2 Man Utd: Jose Mourinho says Baggies will be difficult for everyone
West Brom difficult for everyone - Mourinho
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hails an "important victory" as his side win 2-1 at West Brom and says their performance was "really good". He also discusses Romelu Lukaku's lack of a goal celebration, and says his own time of celebrating goals "for the cameras" has gone.
Match Report: West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Manchester United
