BBC Sport - Man City 4-1 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs can learn from heavy loss

Spurs players will learn from defeat - Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino admitted Manchester City were the better team as they condemned his Tottenham side to a 4-1 defeat, but insisted the match was still "good experience" for his players.

Match Report: Manchester City 4-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Spurs players will learn from defeat - Pochettino

Video

Ozil's goal was a gem - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Magpies must sign players in January - Benitez

Video

Everton link has not harmed Watford - Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Chelsea dominated the game - Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Benteke promised to make amends for penalty miss - Hodgson

Video

Wagner proud of 'unbelievable' Huddersfield

Video

Mammoth effort in good week for Clarets - Dyche

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Stoke 'damaged' by penalty decision - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Defeat is a lesson for Leicester - Puel

Video

Saints competed until the end - Pellegrino

Video

Brighton did make opportunities - Hughton

Video

'If the title is over, I'll go on holiday tomorrow'

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Man City are not going to get complacent - Guardiola

Video

Liverpool have to do better - Klopp

Video

'How did Everton concede so many goals before I got here?'

  • From the section Everton
Video

Pochettino praises 'fantastic' Spurs

Video

Soft West Ham are becoming more tough - Moyes

Video

Pardew thrilled with 'excellent' result

Video

Bournemouth didn't get the reward - Howe

Video

Horrible watching Swans suffer against Man City - Clement

  • From the section Swansea

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired