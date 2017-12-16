BBC Sport - Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle: We need additional players in January - Rafael Benitez
Magpies must sign players in January - Benitez
Rafael Benitez says Newcastle will need to sign players in the forthcoming transfer window to help the squad, as the Magpies suffered a fourth defeat in a row.
