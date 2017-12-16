Premier League stats: Petr Cech, Christian Benteke, Wilfred Ndidi, Marcos Alonso

From the section

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke ended his goalscoring drought against Leicester, while Foxes midfielder Wilfred Ndidi endured an unhappy birthday. West Ham won again - but Watford lost again.

Here are the best stats from Saturday's Premier League games:

One away from the double century. After his clean sheet in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Newcastle, goalkeeper Petr Cech now has 199 top-flight shutouts.

Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has never enjoyed a victory at the Gunners in the Premier League in seven attempts, drawing two and losing five.

Christian Benteke ended a run of 1,106 minutes and 28 shots without a goal in Crystal Palace's impressive 3-0 win at Leicester.

In that game, Wilfred Ndidi became the fourth player to be sent off on his birthday after Dwight Gayle (17 October 2015 against West Ham), Gerry Taggart (18 October 1997, also against the Hammers) and Les Ferdinand (8 December 1993 against Liverpool).

Watford suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat by Huddersfield at Vicarage Road. The Hornets have conceded more home goals than any other team in the Premier League this season (20).

Elias Kachunga's opening goal ended Huddersfield's run of 59 consecutive shots away from home in the Premier League without scoring.

West Ham extended their unbeaten run to three games with a superb 3-0 win at Stoke - Hammers midfielder Mark Noble has now scored 19 of his 34 Premier League goals form the penalty spot (56%).

Southampton suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Saints have only won two of their 41 away top-flight matches against the reigning champions, beating Leeds in March 1970 and the Blues in October 2015.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has had a hand in 14 goals since his Blues debut (10 goals, four assists) - more than any other Premier League defender.

Burnley have had an impressive season and were held 0-0 at Brighton on Saturday. The Clarets have only made 15 changes to their starting line-up in the Premier League this term, nine fewer than any other side.

Want more from football?