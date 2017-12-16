Premier League round-up: Scores, results & reports, including Arsenal & Chelsea

Christian Benteke ended a run of 28 shots without a goal with his strike against Leicester

Crystal Palace and West Ham's revivals continued but three Premier League teams' miserable runs were extended on Saturday.

Christian Benteke ended a 1,106-minute goal drought to help Palace to a convincing 3-0 victory at in-form Leicester.

Benteke was heavily criticised last weekend after defying team orders to take - and miss - a last-minute penalty against Bournemouth, leaving his side bottom of the Premier League.

But his goal, along with strikes from Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako, mean the Eagles have now won back to back matches for the first time this season and are up to 14th place, two points above the relegation zone.

The Foxes, already two goals behind at the time, played for the last 29 minutes with 10 men after Wilfried Ndidi was shown a second yellow card.

West Ham's resurgence under David Moyes continued as they won 3-0 at Stoke in a game delayed by an hour because of a power outage at the Bet365 Stadium.

Former Stoke player Marko Arnautovic has been at the heart of the Hammers' upturn in form and he was on target again - adding to a first-half penalty from Mark Noble - before Diafra Sakho's late strike made absolutely sure of the win.

The result increases the pressure on Potters boss Mark Hughes, whose side have won just once in eight matches.

Mesut Ozil's superb volley earned Arsenal a 1-0 win over Newcastle and moved the Gunners up to fourth. Rafael Benitez's side are falling fast - this was their eighth defeat in nine games and ensured they drop into the bottom three for the first time this season.

Despite manager Antonio Conte's recent comments that his side are out of the title race, Chelsea's fine run of results continued as they secured an eighth win from their past 10 league games with a 1-0 win against Southampton.

Marcos Alonso's free-kick on the stroke of half-time proved the difference and means Southampton have now won just one of their past nine matches.

Huddersfield had not scored away from home since the opening day of the season but they enjoyed a superb afternoon as they won 4-1 at Watford, whose disciplinary problems continue.

Goals from Elias Kachunga, Aaron Mooy (two) and Laurent Depoitre were reward for the Terriers' attacking intent, but Watford's chances were badly affected by the dismissal of captain Troy Deeney.

The Hornets skipper was sent off after 33 minutes for a challenge on Collin Quaner. It is the third straight match in which Marco Silva has seen one of his players dismissed and the fourth Watford red card overall this season.

Huddersfield were also reduced to 10 men when Jonathan Hogg was sent off midway through the second half for a second bookable offence. Watford responded with a superb strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure - but the midfielder undid his good work by conceding a late penalty, which Mooy converted.

Burnley's hopes of returning to the top-four place they briefly occupied in midweek were thwarted as they were held to a goalless draw at Brighton.

It was the hosts who actually came closest - in theory at least - to taking all three points when they were awarded a first-half penalty.

But Glenn Murray smashed the spot-kick over, leaving Brighton three points above the relegation zone.

