BBC Sport - Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle: Mesut Ozil's goal was a gem - Arsene Wenger
Ozil's goal was a gem - Wenger
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Mesut Ozil's volleyed goal was a "gem" as the Gunners move back into the top four with a narrow 1-0 victory over Newcastle.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle
