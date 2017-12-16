BBC Sport - Leicester 0-3 Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke has shown strong character - Roy Hodgson
Benteke promised to make amends for penalty miss - Hodgson
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says striker Christian Benteke delivered on his "promise to make up" for his last-minute penalty miss against Bournemouth, in their 3-0 away victory over Leicester.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 0-3 Crystal Palace
