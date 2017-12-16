BBC Sport - Leicester 0-3 Crystal Palace: Christian Benteke has shown strong character - Roy Hodgson

Benteke promised to make amends for penalty miss - Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says striker Christian Benteke delivered on his "promise to make up" for his last-minute penalty miss against Bournemouth, in their 3-0 away victory over Leicester.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester 0-3 Crystal Palace

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Benteke promised to make amends for penalty miss - Hodgson

Video

Defeat is a lesson for Leicester - Puel

Video

'If the title is over, I'll go on holiday tomorrow'

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Man City are not going to get complacent - Guardiola

Video

Liverpool have to do better - Klopp

Video

'How did Everton concede so many goals before I got here?'

  • From the section Everton
Video

It's important the Burnley fans have dreams - Dyche

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Pochettino praises 'fantastic' Spurs

Video

West Ham draw is very frustrating - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Soft West Ham are becoming more tough - Moyes

Video

Chelsea response was pleasing - Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Benitez disappointed with 'avoidable' defeat

Video

Pellegrino apologises to Southampton fans after defeat

Video

Pardew thrilled with 'excellent' result

Video

Cleverley red card was key moment - Silva

  • From the section Watford
Video

Burnley didn't deserve to win - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Bournemouth didn't get the reward - Howe

Video

Huddersfield failed to over-perform - Wagner

Video

Aurier goal was a cross - Hughton

Video

Horrible watching Swans suffer against Man City - Clement

  • From the section Swansea

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired