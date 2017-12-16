Marvin Compper: Celtic close in on £1m signing of RB Leipzig defender

Marvin Compper has played most of his club football in his native Germany

Celtic are in talks to sign RB Leipzig central defender Marvin Compper for a fee of around £1m.

The 32-year-old German visited Glasgow this week with a view to joining the Scottish champions when the January transfer window opens.

Compper has been with Leipzig since 2015 and previously played for Fiorentina, Hoffenheim and Borussia Monchengladbach.

His only senior Germany cap in 2008 came in a 2-1 defeat by England.

Jozo Simunovic and Dedryck Boyata have been Celtic's main central defenders this season while Erik Sviatchenko has had injury problems.

Full-backs Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney and midfielder Nir Bitton have also deputised in central defence, with Kristoffer Ajer also stepping in on occasion.

Brendan Rodgers' side won the Scottish League Cup in November, are top of the Premiership and will face Zenit St Petersburg in the last 32 of the Europa League in February, by which time they will have started their defence of the Scottish Cup.