Carlisle United 3-1 Gillingham

Hallam Hope took his tally for the season to nine for the season with his FA Cup double

Hallam Hope's first-half double steered Carlisle United to a 3-1 home win against Gillingham and an FA Cup third round meeting with Sheffield Wednesday.

Hope fired home via deflection early on to put Carlisle in front, and doubled the lead finishing off Richie Bennett's cut-back for a 2-0 lead at the break.

Scott Wagstaff scored shortly after half-time, tucking in a cut-back by Josh Parker to give the Gills a chance.

Shaun Miller ended their hopes with the Cumbrians' third in injury-time.

Gillingham had chances in their second-half rally, but were unable to beat keeper Jack Bonham who made several telling saves, while Lee Martin might have done better with a close-range header that went wide.

There was also the chance for Hope to pick up his hat-trick but his shot cannoned off a post in the final 10 minutes, and he had further chances but was denied by Tomas Holy.

League Two Carlisle have now knocked out higher division opposition in both rounds so far, with Oldham dumped out previously.

This game took place 17 days after the initial 1-1 draw at Priestfield, as a frozen pitch forced a postponement of the initial tie a week before.

Carlisle pick up £27,000 in prize money and a potentially lucrative visit of the Owls on 6 January as their reward, while 88 Gillingham fans faced a trip of more than 330 miles home.