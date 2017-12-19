Match ends, Carlisle United 3, Gillingham 1.
Carlisle United 3-1 Gillingham
Hallam Hope's first-half double steered Carlisle United to a 3-1 home win against Gillingham and an FA Cup third round meeting with Sheffield Wednesday.
Hope fired home via deflection early on to put Carlisle in front, and doubled the lead finishing off Richie Bennett's cut-back for a 2-0 lead at the break.
Scott Wagstaff scored shortly after half-time, tucking in a cut-back by Josh Parker to give the Gills a chance.
Shaun Miller ended their hopes with the Cumbrians' third in injury-time.
Gillingham had chances in their second-half rally, but were unable to beat keeper Jack Bonham who made several telling saves, while Lee Martin might have done better with a close-range header that went wide.
There was also the chance for Hope to pick up his hat-trick but his shot cannoned off a post in the final 10 minutes, and he had further chances but was denied by Tomas Holy.
League Two Carlisle have now knocked out higher division opposition in both rounds so far, with Oldham dumped out previously.
This game took place 17 days after the initial 1-1 draw at Priestfield, as a frozen pitch forced a postponement of the initial tie a week before.
Carlisle pick up £27,000 in prize money and a potentially lucrative visit of the Owls on 6 January as their reward, while 88 Gillingham fans faced a trip of more than 330 miles home.
Line-ups
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 5LiddleBooked at 73mins
- 29Hill
- 6Parkes
- 17BrownSubstituted forMillerat 61'minutes
- 19LambeBooked at 86mins
- 8Jones
- 11DevittSubstituted forO'Sullivanat 90+6'minutes
- 3GraingerSubstituted forMillerat 90+1'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Hope
- 14Bennett
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 12Nabi
- 15Cosgrove
- 16Ellis
- 18O'Sullivan
- 20Miller
- 28Rigg
Gillingham
- 13Holy
- 2O'NeillBooked at 90mins
- 4LaceySubstituted forGarmstonat 64'minutes
- 5EhmerBooked at 77mins
- 19Nugent
- 7Wagstaff
- 28ClareBooked at 25minsSubstituted forListat 81'minutes
- 33ByrneBooked at 57minsSubstituted forWilkinsonat 85'minutes
- 11Martin
- 9Eaves
- 14ParkerBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 1Nelson
- 3Garmston
- 6Zakuani
- 8Hessenthaler
- 10Wilkinson
- 21List
- 24Cundle
- Referee:
- Mark Heywood
- Attendance:
- 2,357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Carlisle United 3, Gillingham 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. John O'Sullivan replaces Jamie Devitt.
Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).
Lee Martin (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Carlisle United 3, Gillingham 1. Shaun Miller (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Richard Bennett (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Tom Miller (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Tom Miller replaces Danny Grainger.
Booking
Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Luke O'Neill (Gillingham).
Lee Martin (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Richard Bennett (Carlisle United).
Attempt saved. Josh Parker (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Tom Eaves (Gillingham).
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Elliott List (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United).
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Conor Wilkinson replaces Mark Byrne.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Elliott List replaces Sean Clare.
Attempt missed. Mark Byrne (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Attempt blocked. Sean Clare (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Max Ehmer (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Max Ehmer (Gillingham).
Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Gary Liddle (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card.
Luke O'Neill (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hallam Hope (Carlisle United).
Scott Wagstaff (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Liddle (Carlisle United).
Mark Byrne (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shaun Miller (Carlisle United).
Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.