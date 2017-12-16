Motherwell sign goalkeeper Gennadios Xenodochov until mid-January
Motherwell have signed Greek goalkeeper Gennadios Xenodochov on a short-term deal.
The 29-year-old provides extra cover for the injured Trevor Carson, having agreed terms until mid-January.
Russell Griffiths has started the past two matches for Stephen Robinson's side, with no available back-up among the substitutes.
SPFL rules blocked the return of Peter Morrison from a loan at Clyde, despite the club having a recall option.
Xenodochov, who has Greek Superleague experience, will go straight into the squad for the Premiership trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday.