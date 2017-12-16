Motherwell sign goalkeeper Gennadios Xenodochov until mid-January

Trevor Carson is missing with a shoulder injury
Trevor Carson is missing with a shoulder problem

Motherwell have signed Greek goalkeeper Gennadios Xenodochov on a short-term deal.

The 29-year-old provides extra cover for the injured Trevor Carson, having agreed terms until mid-January.

Russell Griffiths has started the past two matches for Stephen Robinson's side, with no available back-up among the substitutes.

SPFL rules blocked the return of Peter Morrison from a loan at Clyde, despite the club having a recall option.

Xenodochov, who has Greek Superleague experience, will go straight into the squad for the Premiership trip to Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired