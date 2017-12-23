Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Lossl already had the ball in his grasp, so was the challenge from Austin deliberate or accidental?

Huddersfield manager David Wagner accused Southampton striker Charlie Austin of deliberately kicking keeper Jonas Lossl as his side came from behind to claim a Premier League point against their out-of-form hosts.

Austin stooped low from a corner to score the opener, but was later lucky to stay on the field after catching Lossl in the face with a late, stray boot.

Wagner told BBC Sport: "I will never say someone likes to hurt an opponent on purpose but to be honest it looks like this is the case. It should never happen.

"It looks very ugly from my point of view. I was a striker and I know Jonas was on the ball - so what you have to do is not touch him.

"It looked nasty and ugly. I am unsure what will happen now."

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino defended his player, saying: "I didn't see the action but Charlie does not have the intention to do this."

After Austin opened the scoring, Laurent Depoitre levelled for the Terriers, heading home from close range following Tommy Smith's cross.

Defender Maya Yoshida could have won it for the home side in stoppage time, but his header struck the foot of the post.

Further action for Austin?

Media playback is not supported on this device Austin foul on Lossl looks very ugly - Wagner

Jeers rang out from the home supporters at full-time after Southampton had let slip their lead at St Mary's. They have now won just one of their past 10 top-flight games and have failed to keep a clean sheet during that run.

Pellegrino's side have slipped to 13th in the division and are staring the wrong way, just three points above the relegation zone.

It was going well for the hosts when Austin headed in his fifth goal in his past five starts, but the afternoon turned sour for the former QPR player.

Having been played through on goal, he was beaten to the ball by Lossl's sliding save, but Austin poked a foot out and kicked the Dane in the face, drawing blood from a wound on the nose and causing a lengthy stoppage.

Lossl had the ball in his grasp at the time but referee Lee Probert took no action.

If he did not spot the incident the Football Association is likely to look at it again and may issue a suspension.

Austin, though, may be forced out for the next few games anyway after sustaining what looked like a hamstring injury following a strike from the edge of the box which was pushed out by Lossl.

Pellegrino added: "We will analyse in the next few days. It is not good for Charlie and we lose our top scorer and an important player."

Van Dijk on way out?

Media playback is not supported on this device Pellegrino calls for Saints consistency

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk was left out of the starting line-up for the second successive game. In fact, he was not even on the bench for this encounter.

The centre-back had requested a transfer in the summer and, with the January transfer window just around the corner, clubs including Liverpool and Manchester City have again been linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

"There is a lot of speculation about him," said Pellegrino. "I cannot control this but I have to think about the next game. We train tomorrow and then decide if he can play."

Compatriot Wesley Hoedt showed he is capable of stepping in to replace the former Celtic defender, making 10 clearances in the match, more than any other player.

At the other end, Dusan Tadic forced Lossl into a fine block from close range, while James Ward-Prowse's well-struck shot was palmed away by the visiting goalkeeper.

Dogged display from Terriers

After a tricky period during which they lost eight games in 13, Huddersfield have now been beaten just once in their past four games.

The Terriers are sitting comfortably in 11th place, six points above the relegation zone in their maiden season in the Premier League.

Wagner's men could easily have wilted when they fell behind in the first half, but showed spirit to get back into the contest through Depoitre's fifth goal of the campaign.

Town captain Christopher Schindler missed two headers from promising positions in the first half, having one effort brilliantly tipped on to the crossbar by keeper Fraser Forster and nodding wide from an unmarked position.

They could have grabbed a second, but left-back Scott Malone shot straight at Forster and Aaron Mooy's low drive was brilliantly blocked by Matt Targett.

Wagner said: "It was a great football match, a lot of opportunities for both sides. I am very happy with the effort, the attitude and the character the players showed as well their quality."

Man of the match - Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield)

Goalkeeper Lossl had 35 touches of the ball in the match, of which 13 were outside his box

Lossl made a total of five saves to keep his side in the match and the sweeper-keeper took the pressure off his defenders by decisively coming off his line to punt the ball to safety.

What next?

A quick turnaround for both sides means they are back in action in three days' time, with Southampton travelling to Tottenham (kick-off 12:30 GMT) and Huddersfield hosting Stoke (15:00).

Bogeyman Austin - the stats

Southampton have won just one of their past 10 Premier League games (drawn four, lost five) and are winless in their past six (drawn three, lost three).

Huddersfield have picked up four points from their past two away games in the Premier League, as many as they collected in their first eight in the competition.

Austin has had a hand in seven goals in eight previous league appearances against Huddersfield (five goals, two assists).

Austin has scored five goals in his past five Premier League starts for Southampton.

Depoitre has scored three goals in his past three Premier League games, more than in his previous 13 combined (two).

Depoitre has scored five goals from just eight shots on target in the Premier League.

Southampton have lost just one of their past 27 home Premier League games against newly promoted sides (won 17, drawn nine).