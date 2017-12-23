Match ends, Southampton 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Southampton 1-1 Huddersfield Town
-
Huddersfield manager David Wagner accused Southampton striker Charlie Austin of deliberately kicking keeper Jonas Lossl as his side came from behind to claim a Premier League point against their out-of-form hosts.
Austin stooped low from a corner to score the opener, but was later lucky to stay on the field after catching Lossl in the face with a late, stray boot.
Wagner told BBC Sport: "I will never say someone likes to hurt an opponent on purpose but to be honest it looks like this is the case. It should never happen.
"It looks very ugly from my point of view. I was a striker and I know Jonas was on the ball - so what you have to do is not touch him.
"It looked nasty and ugly. I am unsure what will happen now."
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino defended his player, saying: "I didn't see the action but Charlie does not have the intention to do this."
After Austin opened the scoring, Laurent Depoitre levelled for the Terriers, heading home from close range following Tommy Smith's cross.
Defender Maya Yoshida could have won it for the home side in stoppage time, but his header struck the foot of the post.
Further action for Austin?
Jeers rang out from the home supporters at full-time after Southampton had let slip their lead at St Mary's. They have now won just one of their past 10 top-flight games and have failed to keep a clean sheet during that run.
Pellegrino's side have slipped to 13th in the division and are staring the wrong way, just three points above the relegation zone.
It was going well for the hosts when Austin headed in his fifth goal in his past five starts, but the afternoon turned sour for the former QPR player.
Having been played through on goal, he was beaten to the ball by Lossl's sliding save, but Austin poked a foot out and kicked the Dane in the face, drawing blood from a wound on the nose and causing a lengthy stoppage.
Lossl had the ball in his grasp at the time but referee Lee Probert took no action.
If he did not spot the incident the Football Association is likely to look at it again and may issue a suspension.
Austin, though, may be forced out for the next few games anyway after sustaining what looked like a hamstring injury following a strike from the edge of the box which was pushed out by Lossl.
Pellegrino added: "We will analyse in the next few days. It is not good for Charlie and we lose our top scorer and an important player."
Van Dijk on way out?
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk was left out of the starting line-up for the second successive game. In fact, he was not even on the bench for this encounter.
The centre-back had requested a transfer in the summer and, with the January transfer window just around the corner, clubs including Liverpool and Manchester City have again been linked with a move for the 26-year-old.
"There is a lot of speculation about him," said Pellegrino. "I cannot control this but I have to think about the next game. We train tomorrow and then decide if he can play."
Compatriot Wesley Hoedt showed he is capable of stepping in to replace the former Celtic defender, making 10 clearances in the match, more than any other player.
At the other end, Dusan Tadic forced Lossl into a fine block from close range, while James Ward-Prowse's well-struck shot was palmed away by the visiting goalkeeper.
Dogged display from Terriers
After a tricky period during which they lost eight games in 13, Huddersfield have now been beaten just once in their past four games.
The Terriers are sitting comfortably in 11th place, six points above the relegation zone in their maiden season in the Premier League.
Wagner's men could easily have wilted when they fell behind in the first half, but showed spirit to get back into the contest through Depoitre's fifth goal of the campaign.
Town captain Christopher Schindler missed two headers from promising positions in the first half, having one effort brilliantly tipped on to the crossbar by keeper Fraser Forster and nodding wide from an unmarked position.
They could have grabbed a second, but left-back Scott Malone shot straight at Forster and Aaron Mooy's low drive was brilliantly blocked by Matt Targett.
Wagner said: "It was a great football match, a lot of opportunities for both sides. I am very happy with the effort, the attitude and the character the players showed as well their quality."
Man of the match - Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield)
Lossl made a total of five saves to keep his side in the match and the sweeper-keeper took the pressure off his defenders by decisively coming off his line to punt the ball to safety.
What next?
A quick turnaround for both sides means they are back in action in three days' time, with Southampton travelling to Tottenham (kick-off 12:30 GMT) and Huddersfield hosting Stoke (15:00).
Bogeyman Austin - the stats
- Southampton have won just one of their past 10 Premier League games (drawn four, lost five) and are winless in their past six (drawn three, lost three).
- Huddersfield have picked up four points from their past two away games in the Premier League, as many as they collected in their first eight in the competition.
- Austin has had a hand in seven goals in eight previous league appearances against Huddersfield (five goals, two assists).
- Austin has scored five goals in his past five Premier League starts for Southampton.
- Depoitre has scored three goals in his past three Premier League games, more than in his previous 13 combined (two).
- Depoitre has scored five goals from just eight shots on target in the Premier League.
- Southampton have lost just one of their past 27 home Premier League games against newly promoted sides (won 17, drawn nine).
Line-ups
Southampton
- 44Forster
- 5Stephens
- 3Yoshida
- 6HoedtBooked at 54mins
- 33Targett
- 8DavisSubstituted forHøjbjergat 72'minutes
- 18Lemina
- 16Ward-Prowse
- 11TadicSubstituted forBoufalat 72'minutes
- 22RedmondBooked at 90mins
- 10AustinSubstituted forGabbiadiniat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Long
- 13McCarthy
- 14Romeu
- 19Boufal
- 20Gabbiadini
- 23Højbjerg
- 38McQueen
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 33HadergjonajSubstituted forSmithat 61'minutes
- 25Jorgensen
- 26Schindler
- 3Malone
- 10Mooy
- 19Williams
- 23QuanerBooked at 90mins
- 22Ince
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forLolleyat 61'minutes
- 20DepoitreSubstituted forMounieat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Smith
- 4Whitehead
- 13Coleman
- 14Cranie
- 15Löwe
- 18Lolley
- 24Mounie
- Referee:
- Lee Probert
- Attendance:
- 29,675
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Booking
Nathan Redmond (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Collin Quaner (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card.
Maya Yoshida (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jonas Lössl (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.
Maya Yoshida (Southampton) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross following a set piece situation.
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tommy Smith (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Sofiane Boufal (Southampton).
Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town).
Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nathan Redmond.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Steve Mounie replaces Laurent Depoitre.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Manolo Gabbiadini replaces Charlie Austin because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Charlie Austin (Southampton) because of an injury.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Scott Malone.
Attempt saved. Charlie Austin (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Maya Yoshida (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Collin Quaner.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Sofiane Boufal replaces Dusan Tadic.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg replaces Steven Davis.
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Danny Williams.
Attempt saved. Scott Malone (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Lolley.
Foul by Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town).
Charlie Austin (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Laurent Depoitre (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tommy Smith with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Laurent Depoitre.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Tommy Smith replaces Florent Hadergjonaj.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Joe Lolley replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Redmond following a fast break.
Offside, Southampton. Matt Targett tries a through ball, but Charlie Austin is caught offside.
Dusan Tadic (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town).
Foul by Mario Lemina (Southampton).
Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.