Stoke City v West Bromwich Albion

Mark Hughes' Stoke side have lost five of their last six Premier League games.

TEAM NEWS

Stoke could be without Erik Peters and Charlie Adam, who have been nursing hip injuries, while Kurt Zouma is another doubt with a hamstring problem.

Glen Johnson could return from a knee injury, but Jese Rodriguez is unlikely to be involved.

West Brom have included Nacer Chadli and Matt Phillips in their squad after respective hip and hamstring injuries.

Craig Dawson is nearing a return after a knee injury but their is no date on when James Morrison will be available.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "There's not just plenty riding on this game for Stoke and West Brom - some reckon Mark Hughes' job could be on the line too, although Hughes himself is confident he'll still be in charge even if the Potters suffer back-to-back home defeats against their fellow strugglers.

"The Baggies' decision to make a managerial switch hasn't yet resulted in the 'new boss bounce' they'd have been hoping for, with Alan Pardew picking up two points from his first four games in charge, but there have been encouraging signs since his arrival.

"It's a match neither can really afford to lose and one both will fully believe they can win, so while it's a scrap between teams towards the bottom, it should be an absorbing afternoon."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke manager Mark Hughes on his job security: "The owners have been in the game a long time and understand it's not an easy role in terms of the managerial position, and that football isn't a straight line.

"There's peaks and troughs, ups and downs, and you have to work your way through them. What you have to do is support good people, people you have faith in, and that's what they have always done here.

"A lot of comments come from people who have not watched our games - they are picking up hearsay and embellishing it."

West Brom head coach Alan Pardew: "The fans have been terrific in making noise and we haven't rewarded them with a win. We have been close but need to get over the line.

"Stoke, in their position, will also be very determined. If we win we go out of the relegation zone, with West Ham playing Newcastle. It is a great incentive for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these sides are pretty desperate for a win - Potters boss Mark Hughes remains under pressure, while West Brom's Alan Pardew is still waiting for his first victory. So I am going to go for another draw. I think it will end up 1-1, and the game will not be a classic.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be 100th top-flight match between Stoke and West Brom, with the Potters ahead by 39 wins to 35.

Stoke are winless in six Premier League games against the Baggies, losing four of them

West Brom have only lost one of their last seven visits to the Britannia Stadium.

Stoke City

Stoke have lost five and won just one of their last eight Premier League games.

They have 16 points after 18 matches, their lowest tally at this stage of a Premier League season.

The Potters have conceded 39 goals, six more than any other team.

Mark Hughes' side have conceded two goals or more in 11 of their last 15 league matches.

They have scored just twice in five matches.

Peter Crouch is one goal shy of becoming Stoke's outright all-time leading Premier League scorer. He is currently level with Jonathan Walters on 43 goals.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom are enduring a club record 17-match winless run in all competitions.

They have drawn eight and lost eight of their last 16 league matches.

The Baggies began their winless streak with a 1-1 home draw against Stoke at the end of August.

West Brom's only victory in 18 away league matches in 2017 was 1-0 at Burnley in August.

No West Brom player has scored more than two goals in the Premier League this season.

Jay Rodriguez has scored three goals in his last five Premier League starts against Stoke.

Alan Pardew has won eight Premier League games against Stoke, including each of his last four matches.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 46% Probability of away win: 27%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.