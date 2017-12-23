Harry Kane transforms Tottenham from 'good to really good' side, says Sean Dyche

Media playback is not supported on this device Dyche praises Spurs and Kane in defeat

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said Harry Kane transforms Tottenham from a "good to a really good side" after the striker equalled Alan Shearer's record for most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year with a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory at Turf Moor.

England international Kane netted his 34th, 35th and 36th league goals of 2017 to equal Shearer's 1995 mark as Spurs moved up to fifth in the table

"He is one of the best forwards in Europe," said Dyche.

"He was by far the best player on the pitch and that was one of the best performances I have seen this season."

Kane is now the joint top scorer in the Premier League this season with 15 goals from 19 games.

Dyche believes it is the 24-year-old's willingness to do "the ugly stuff" that sets him apart from other strikers.

"There are a lot of top players who can finish," Dyche added. "He works. He is awkward. You can't get a clean header against him. He is an absolutely top-class player.

"If you have a figurehead like that, every time the ball is turned over, he is on it like a shot. He can smell a chance as quick as any centre-forward I have seen."

Player Club Goals Year Alan Shearer Blackburn 36 1995 Harry Kane Tottenham 36 2017 Robin van Persie Arsenal 35 2011 Thierry Henry Arsenal 34 2004 Alan Shearer Blackburn 30 1994 Les Ferdinand Newcastle 30 1995 Ruud van Nistlerooy Manchester United 30 2003

Kane has one more chance to break Shearer's record, with Tottenham at home to out-of-form Southampton on 26 December.

And Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino believes Kane has the ability to become an even better player than he already is.

"He can still improve," he said. "Players arrive at their best at 27, 28, 29.

"It all depends how professional you are. If he keeps working hard every day in training and never changes that mentality, he can play until he wants.

"For me, he can still improve his game."



Kane broke the deadlock at Turf Moor in the sixth minute, scoring from the spot after Spurs were awarded a controversial penalty when Kevin Long was adjudged to have fouled Dele Alli.

Kane made it 2-0 midway through the second half, racing on to Moussa Sissoko's pass before sliding the ball past Burnley keeper Nick Pope.

He completed his hat-trick late on, tucking in a clinical finish at the far post.

The win moves Spurs to within a point of fourth-placed Liverpool, while Burnley drop to seventh.

Kane's stunning year continues



Whatever happens on Boxing Day, Kane can look back on 2017 as an incredible goalscoring year.

The Spurs frontman has scored 36 goals in 35 Premier League matches to equal the record Shearer set in 1995. Only two players have come close to matching that feat - Robin van Persie in 2011 and Thierry Henry in 2004.

And Kane could even finish the year as the top scorer in Europe's top five leagues.

He has netted 53 goals for club and country in 2017, as many as Edinson Cavani (PSG), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), and only one behind Lionel Messi (Barcelona).

Kane is the only one of the quintet who could play again this year - and he could easily have had more goals at Turf Moor, missing a couple of chances that by his standards were routine, notably putting a shot from close range into the side-netting.

Alli at the centre of controversy

Alli was booked for the third time this season

Burnley fans will feel aggrieved with Alli's contribution to Tottenham's win.

There appeared to be little contact when he fell inside the box as he and Long went for the ball, and he was arguably fortunate to have been on the pitch at that point anyway.

Just four minutes into the game, Alli - criticised for a nasty tackle on Kevin de Bruyne in last week's 4-1 defeat by Manchester City - slid in rashly on Charlie Taylor.

But referee Michael Oliver was satisfied it was only a bookable offence - and Alli went on to provide the assist for Kane's third goal.

"It's a real tough one," said Dyche.

"He's out of control, he's never going to get the ball. By the modern rules, he got lucky with it.

"It's the old favourite - an orange card."

Early strike puts paid to Burnley's plan

Such has been Burnley's incredible form this season, they started the game above Tottenham and could have gone fifth with a victory.

Most of the Clarets' nine Premier League wins this term have been built on the foundation of defending in numbers, not giving up the first goal and getting ahead so their opponents have to chase the game.

Tottenham's early penalty threw that tactic into disarray.

Sean Dyche has found the answers to many questions since Burnley's promotion, but they have won none of the 46 Premier League games under him in which they have conceded the first goal.

Man of the match - Harry Kane

Who else? Kane has scored seven hat-tricks in 2017

Kane becomes Tottenham's first - the stats

Burnley conceded as many goals in this game as they had in their previous nine at Turf Moor combined this season.

Spurs are the first visiting team to score three or more in a Premier League game at Turf Moor since Crystal Palace in January 2015 (3-2).

This was only Burnley's second Premier League home defeat in the month of December (P12 W6 D4 L2) - the other coming against Liverpool on 26 December in 2014.

Kane has scored 93 goals in the Premier League - second only to Teddy Sheringham (97) for goals in the competition for Spurs.

The England striker is also the first Tottenham player to score 50 goals away from home in the Premier League.

Kane has scored 50 Premier League away goals in just 67 games; at least 18 games faster than any other player in the competition's history (Sergio Aguero 85).

Alli provided a Premier League assist to Kane for the 13th time - only one player has assisted another more often for Tottenham in Premier League history (Darren Anderton to Sheringham, 20).

What next?

It does not get any easier for Burnley as they travel to Manchester United on 26 December (15:00 GMT). Tottenham, meanwhile host Southampton on the same day at 12:30 GMT.