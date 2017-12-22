West Ham United v Newcastle United

Winston Reid is available for West Ham after serving a one-match ban against Stoke last weekend

Live Text Line-ups West Ham 13 Adrián

2 Reid

21 Ogbonna

3 Cresswell

5 Zabaleta

8 Kouyaté

14 Obiang

26 Masuaku

20 A Ayew

7 Arnautovic

30 Antonio Substitutes 9 Carroll

15 Sakho

17 Hernández

19 Collins

25 Hart

36 Quina

41 Rice Newcastle 1 Elliot

22 Yedlin

6 Lascelles

2 Clark

19 Manquillo

11 Ritchie

24 Saivet

10 Diamé

30 Atsu

9 Gayle

21 Joselu Substitutes 3 Dummett

7 Murphy

16 Aarons

17 Pérez

18 Mbemba

25 Haidara

26 Darlow Referee : Lee Mason Match Stats Live Text Goal! Goal! West Ham United 1, Newcastle United 1. Henri Saivet (Newcastle United) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner. Joselu (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Winston Reid (West Ham United). Foul by Pedro Obiang (West Ham United). Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Goal! Goal! West Ham United 1, Newcastle United 0. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break. Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United). Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up. goal

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini must serve a two-game ban after being found guilty of diving to win a penalty against Stoke last weekend.

Mark Noble and Michail Antonio are injured but Cheikhou Kouyate is fit and Winston Reid returned from a ban to play in the League Cup exit at Arsenal.

Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic remains out with a back injury, and Jesus Gamez has had ankle surgery.

Manager Rafael Benitez will assess several players with minor injuries.

Jonjo Shelvey is still serving a suspension.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Sunderland fans may have been surprised by David Moyes' bullish claim this week that he could manage any club in the world.

"Relegation under his guidance is still fresh in the memory on Wearside, but he has certainly raised hope at West Ham. Seven points from the last nine, with three clean sheets, wasn't the expected outcome from games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Stoke.

"This match provides a decent chance of keeping their recent run of success going, with Newcastle on such a wretched run.

"Last week's defeat at Arsenal saw them slip into the bottom three and led to the players cancelling their own Christmas party, which seems a wise move in the circumstances."

Twitter: @SimonBrotherton

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Ham manager David Moyes: My ambition is to be at the top, it always is, but doing that is small steps. It's a long journey.

"Quite often supporters don't like that. We're not necessarily a club who will spend hundreds of millions to get there in the short term.

"So we need to rely on our youth policy and trying to develop the club will get you there. It takes time."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez on the need for new signings: "I hope that Mike Ashley is clever enough to understand. What I say is that it's his team, his business, he wants the best for the team.

"We have seen the consequences of not doing business in the way we wanted to do business in August, so it's obvious when we talk about January how important it is for the city, for every fan, for everyone at the club to stay in the Premier League."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham have turned the corner but they have to be a bit careful here because Newcastle are on such a bad run - the Hammers cannot afford to think they can just turn up.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 100th top-flight match between the clubs. Newcastle lead by 41 wins to West Ham's 33, with 25 draws.

West Ham have won their last two Premier League home games against Newcastle, having only beaten them once in the previous eight attempts in East London (W1, D3, L4).

West Ham United

Their tally of seven points from three games is as many as they managed in the previous 11 fixtures.

The Hammers have kept clean sheets in each of those three matches. They have only once gone four Premier League matches without conceding a goal, under Sam Allardyce in February 2014.

David Moyes is unbeaten in three successive Premier League fixtures for the first time since a four-match run in March 2014, when he was at Manchester United.

West Ham could win consecutive league matches for the first time since January.

Andy Carroll has gone 10 league games without a goal. He has failed to score in all eight Premier League appearances against his former club Newcastle.

Marko Arnautovic has scored two goals in his last three league games - double the amount he had scored in his previous 20.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are without a win in nine Premier League games (D1, L8) and could lose five in a row for the first time since an eight-match streak in May 2015.

They are in danger of spending Christmas Day in the Premier League relegation zone for the first time.

If Newcastle lose, they will equal the club record of 12 defeats after 19 matches of a top-flight season, set in 1977-78. They went on to be relegated in that campaign.

The Magpies have lost 71 Premier League games in London, more than any other side from outside the capital.

Rafael Benitez is unbeaten in his last nine Premier League games against David Moyes (W7, D2). He also won 10 of his 13 Premier League matches against West Ham, with his two defeats both coming in away fixtures.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 48% Probability of away win: 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.