Kilmarnock 2-1 Rangers

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd converted Eamonn Brophy's cross to equalise against Rangers

Kris Boyd scored twice in three minutes against his former club as Kilmarnock came from behind to defeat Rangers.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half when Declan John converted Josh Windass' cross.

Kilmarnock created a series of second-half chances, hitting the woodwork once, before Boyd equalised from Eamonn Brophy's cross.

He then cleverly diverted Youssouf Mulumbu's long-range shot past Wes Foderingham in the Rangers goal.

The strike secured a third consecutive home league win for Kilmarnock, for the first time in almost 10 years.

This had the feeling of a pretty even contest right from the start - Kilmarnock looking dangerous and resilient under Steve Clarke, Rangers arriving at Rugby Park off the back of defeat by St Johnstone last weekend but generally faring well under Graeme Murty - now in charge until the end of the season.

Rangers midfielder Declan John opened the scoring with a low right-foot effort

The opening flashpoint saw chances for both sides.

First the ball fell for Kilmarnock - Brophy with a scuffed shot from close range and Foderingham making the save. The Rangers keeper then immediately got his side on the front foot, firing the ball up the field, and suddenly Windass had a chance to put Rangers in front, but his shot was saved by Kilmarnock goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

The home side came again, with Jordan Jones felled by James Tavernier - the Rangers right-back yellow-carded. From the free-kick, Boyd was presented with a free header at the back post, but nodded wide.

There was a huge roar from the Kilmarnock home support as Tavernier felled Jones again. It was a borderline second yellow card, but referee Willie Collum kept his card in his pocket and Tavernier survived.

With Mulumbu dominating the midfield, Kilmarnock were the better side, but in the 39th minute Rangers took the lead. Windass cut the ball low to the penalty spot and John shot into the bottom corner.

Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu was an influential figure throughout the game

Rangers would almost double their lead before the interval. This time John was the provider, but Alfredo Morelos failed to find the finishing touch to his cross.

Kilmarnock began the second half like a whirlwind, and they almost struck back three times.

The first two chances fell to Boyd, who powered a header on target which Foderingham did extremely well to push over. The second was an even better chance, Boyd striking his shot superbly, but Foderingham saved with a foot.

The third chance would have nothing to do with Foderingham as the post came to Rangers' rescue as Brophy's effort struck the woodwork. The game swung back to the other end, and Windass seemed certain to score from a back-post header but his effort went over.

Back down the other end the breathless passage of play continued, as Brophy saw another shot saved by Foderingham. Then Lee Hodson blocked Stephen O'Donnell's shot near the goalline.

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd diverted Youssouf Mulumbu's shot over Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham for the winning goal

A penalty shout was waved away by the referee as Brophy went down under challenge from Danny Wilson.

Rangers continued to carry a threat on the counter. Daniel Candeias fired in a dangerous ball across the face of the goal, but again Morelos failed to connect.

And finally Kilmarnock would get the reward they deserved for their efforts. Brophy this time with the cross and Boyd was there to fire home from close range.

Then incredible scenes inside Rugby Park, with the home fans on their feet as their side took a 2-1 lead. Mulumbu fired in a shot which was going well wide, but the arch poacher Boyd was there again. He simply stuck out a foot to divert the trajectory of the ball, which looped into the net past a stranded Foderingham.

A huge opportunity would fall for David Bates in the penalty area as Rangers began the scramble to find an equaliser, but the defender made a mess of his shot as Kilmarnock held on for a deserved three points.