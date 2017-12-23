League Two
Forest Green0Carlisle0

Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United

Line-ups

Forest Green

  • 1Collins
  • 16Fitzwater
  • 5Collins
  • 3Laird
  • 2Bennett
  • 15Cooper
  • 34Osbourne
  • 17Wishart
  • 4Traoré
  • 7Marsh-Brown
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 11Bugiel
  • 12Simpson
  • 18Evans
  • 21Roberts
  • 24Pickering
  • 33James
  • 35Stevens

Carlisle

  • 1Bonham
  • 6Parkes
  • 29Hill
  • 5Liddle
  • 17Brown
  • 11Devitt
  • 8Jones
  • 19Lambe
  • 3Grainger
  • 14Bennett
  • 9Hope

Substitutes

  • 2Miller
  • 15Cosgrove
  • 16Ellis
  • 18O'Sullivan
  • 20Miller
  • 21Etuhu
  • 28Rigg
Referee:
Kevin Johnson

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt missed. Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Hallam Hope (Carlisle United).

Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United).

Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).

Foul by James Brown (Carlisle United).

Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

James Brown (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers).

Hand ball by Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton23137351193246
2Notts County23128336211544
3Exeter2312473126540
4Coventry2311572617938
5Wycombe2310764132937
6Lincoln City2310762819937
7Accrington2211473226637
8Colchester2310673226636
9Mansfield239953125636
10Swindon2211293528735
11Newport239863226635
12Grimsby239772526-134
13Stevenage238692833-530
14Cambridge238691827-930
15Carlisle237883232029
16Cheltenham237792931-228
17Crawley2376102126-527
18Port Vale2374122332-925
19Crewe2372142438-1423
20Morecambe2357111828-1022
21Yeovil2357112740-1322
22Barnet2356122432-821
23Forest Green2356122342-1921
24Chesterfield2355132540-1520
View full League Two table

