Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Forest Green Rovers v Carlisle United
- From the section League Two
Line-ups
Forest Green
- 1Collins
- 16Fitzwater
- 5Collins
- 3Laird
- 2Bennett
- 15Cooper
- 34Osbourne
- 17Wishart
- 4Traoré
- 7Marsh-Brown
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 11Bugiel
- 12Simpson
- 18Evans
- 21Roberts
- 24Pickering
- 33James
- 35Stevens
Carlisle
- 1Bonham
- 6Parkes
- 29Hill
- 5Liddle
- 17Brown
- 11Devitt
- 8Jones
- 19Lambe
- 3Grainger
- 14Bennett
- 9Hope
Substitutes
- 2Miller
- 15Cosgrove
- 16Ellis
- 18O'Sullivan
- 20Miller
- 21Etuhu
- 28Rigg
- Referee:
- Kevin Johnson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Hallam Hope (Carlisle United).
Charlie Cooper (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Reggie Lambe (Carlisle United).
Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Michael Jones (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).
Foul by James Brown (Carlisle United).
Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Hallam Hope (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
James Brown (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Wishart (Forest Green Rovers).
Hand ball by Keanu Marsh-Brown (Forest Green Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
