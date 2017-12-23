League Two
Barnet0Cheltenham0

Barnet v Cheltenham Town

Line-ups

Barnet

  • 1Stephens
  • 4Clough
  • 6Nelson
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 2Brindley
  • 7Watson
  • 12Taylor
  • 24Blackman
  • 10Campbell-Ryce
  • 9Akinde
  • 11Coulthirst

Substitutes

  • 13Tutonda
  • 14Akinola
  • 18Fonguck
  • 20Vilhete
  • 21Ross
  • 23Nicholls
  • 26Sweeney

Cheltenham

  • 24Flinders
  • 28Moore
  • 2Grimes
  • 15Boyle
  • 11Winchester
  • 8Dawson
  • 7Pell
  • 6Atangana
  • 25Morrell
  • 27Hinds
  • 20Eisa

Substitutes

  • 4Storer
  • 9Wright
  • 16Page
  • 18Bower
  • 21Graham
  • 22Lovett
  • 32Dawes
Referee:
Trevor Kettle

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnetAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Richard Brindley (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jamal Campbell-Ryce.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Joe Morrell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Watson (Barnet).

Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).

William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).

Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Nigel Atangana (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Joe Morrell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).

Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.

Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Morrell (Cheltenham Town).

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Nelson.

Attempt blocked. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton23137351193246
2Notts County23128336211544
3Exeter2312473126540
4Coventry2311572617938
5Wycombe2310764132937
6Lincoln City2310762819937
7Accrington2211473226637
8Colchester2310673226636
9Mansfield239953125636
10Swindon2211293528735
11Newport239863226635
12Grimsby239772526-134
13Stevenage238692933-430
14Cambridge238691827-930
15Carlisle237883232029
16Cheltenham237792931-228
17Crawley2376102126-527
18Port Vale2374122332-925
19Crewe2372142438-1423
20Morecambe2357111828-1022
21Yeovil2357112740-1322
22Barnet2356122432-821
23Forest Green2356122342-1921
24Chesterfield2355132541-1620
