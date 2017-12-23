Attempt blocked. Richard Brindley (Barnet) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Barnet v Cheltenham Town
-
Line-ups
Barnet
- 1Stephens
- 4Clough
- 6Nelson
- 5Almeida Santos
- 2Brindley
- 7Watson
- 12Taylor
- 24Blackman
- 10Campbell-Ryce
- 9Akinde
- 11Coulthirst
Substitutes
- 13Tutonda
- 14Akinola
- 18Fonguck
- 20Vilhete
- 21Ross
- 23Nicholls
- 26Sweeney
Cheltenham
- 24Flinders
- 28Moore
- 2Grimes
- 15Boyle
- 11Winchester
- 8Dawson
- 7Pell
- 6Atangana
- 25Morrell
- 27Hinds
- 20Eisa
Substitutes
- 4Storer
- 9Wright
- 16Page
- 18Bower
- 21Graham
- 22Lovett
- 32Dawes
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jamal Campbell-Ryce.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Dawson (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Joe Morrell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Watson (Barnet).
Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).
William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).
Attempt missed. Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Nigel Atangana (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Joe Morrell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Shaquile Coulthirst (Barnet).
Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from very close range is too high following a corner.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.
Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Morrell (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Michael Nelson.
Attempt blocked. Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
