Wolves 1-0 Ipswich Town

Ivan Cavaleiro has scored seven goals for Wolverhampton Wanderers this season
Wolves earned their first win against Ipswich Town since August 2006 as they moved seven points clear at the top of the Championship.

The hosts broke the deadlock just before half-time when Ivan Cavaleiro fired low from the edge of the box.

Kevin Bru almost levelled for Ipswich when his curling effort towards the far corner was saved by John Ruddy.

Wolves could have made it 2-0 late on when Ruben Neves picked out Romain Saiss, but he nodded just wide.

Cardiff's defeat by struggling Bolton and Bristol City's draw at QPR meant Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves gave themselves an additional three-point cushion on second place, and they are 10 points clear of third-placed Derby County.

The win over Ipswich extended their unbeaten run to nine games and was their fourth consecutive clean sheet in December.

The Tractor Boys, meanwhile, slipped two places to 10th in the Championship table, three points off the play-off places.

And their defeat meant manager Mick McCarthy's unbeaten managerial run of 13 league games against Wolves - which goes back to his time at Millwall in August 1993 - came to an end.

Wolves were given a scare early on when Diogo Jota, who has scored nine goals for Wanderers this season, received treatment but he was able to continue and provided the cross to set up Cavaleiro's goal.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo:

"It was a tough game. Ipswich press hard all over the pitch and it is hard to play against.

"We have seen that teams are trying to adapt to us and we have to find solutions.

"We don't look at the table. We look at how we want to continue and proceed and be persistent in our work. It is a good moment for us so let's enjoy it."

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy:

"We blinked after 40 minutes again. It was a really good finish but us giving them the opportunity was not what I would expect from my team.

"I am happy enough with the performance, I'm just disappointed with the result.

"If you let your guard down and the opposition have got quality players you will be punished and that is what happened."

Line-ups

Wolves

  • 21Ruddy
  • 5Bennett
  • 16Coady
  • 15Boly
  • 2Doherty
  • 27Saiss
  • 8NevesBooked at 72mins
  • 3Douglas
  • 7CavaleiroSubstituted forEnobakhareat 66'minutes
  • 33BonatiniSubstituted forCostaat 78'minutes
  • 18JotaSubstituted forN'Diayeat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4N'Diaye
  • 6Batth
  • 17Costa
  • 24Gibbs-White
  • 26Enobakhare
  • 29Vinagre
  • 31Norris

Ipswich

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 12Spence
  • 4Chambers
  • 6WebsterBooked at 86mins
  • 30Kenlock
  • 16ConnollyBooked at 80mins
  • 28BruSubstituted forBishopat 66'minutes
  • 18Ward
  • 9WaghornBooked at 70minsSubstituted forMcGoldrickat 72'minutes
  • 11Celina
  • 14GarnerSubstituted forSearsat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Smith
  • 7Bishop
  • 10McGoldrick
  • 20Sears
  • 24Crowe
  • 37McDonnell
  • 38Webber
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
30,218

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Ipswich Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1, Ipswich Town 0.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Willy Boly.

Attempt missed. Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alfred N'Diaye following a fast break.

Foul by Alfred N'Diaye (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Adam Webster (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Kenlock (Ipswich Town).

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ryan Bennett tries a through ball, but Alfred N'Diaye is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Rúben Neves.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Alfred N'Diaye replaces Diogo Jota.

Attempt missed. Barry Douglas (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Adam Webster (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Adam Webster (Ipswich Town).

Attempt missed. Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Grant Ward with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Romain Saiss.

Attempt missed. Hélder Costa (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rúben Neves with a through ball.

Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Kenlock (Ipswich Town).

Attempt missed. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Spence (Ipswich Town).

Booking

Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Connolly (Ipswich Town).

Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Kenlock (Ipswich Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Freddie Sears replaces Joe Garner.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hélder Costa replaces Léo Bonatini.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Barry Douglas.

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diogo Jota tries a through ball, but Barry Douglas is caught offside.

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conor Coady tries a through ball, but Léo Bonatini is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. David McGoldrick replaces Martyn Waghorn.

Booking

Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Bersant Celina (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Bright Enobakhare (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Martyn Waghorn (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves23173343172654
2Cardiff23145433181547
3Derby23135538211744
4Bristol City23128337241344
5Leeds2312383526939
6Aston Villa2310853122938
7Sheff Utd2312293629738
8Preston239952723436
9Middlesbrough2310583023735
10Ipswich23112103733435
11Fulham238872929032
12Brentford2371063531431
13Nottm Forest23101123338-531
14Reading2376102930-127
15Sheff Wed236982729-227
16Norwich2376102230-827
17Millwall236892425-126
18QPR236892634-826
19Hull2357113741-422
20Barnsley2356122536-1121
21Burton2355131641-2520
22Sunderland23310102839-1119
23Bolton2347122341-1819
24Birmingham2345141233-2117
View full Championship table

