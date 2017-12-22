Sunderland v Birmingham City

Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill spent five months as Sunderland assistant manager to Howard Wilkinson in the 2002-03 season

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Sunderland 25 Ruiter

22 Love

18 Browning

16 O'Shea

36 Wilson

21 Matthews

27 Gooch

24 Gibson

26 Honeyman

11 Grabban

9 Vaughan Substitutes 1 Steele

3 Oviedo

13 McManaman

17 Ndong

19 McGeady

20 Maja

29 Asoro Birmingham 13 Stockdale

5 Colin

28 Morrison

12 Dean

3 Grounds

8 Gardner

6 Kieftenbeld

27 Jota

17 Ndoye

20 Boga

18 Gallagher Substitutes 2 Nsue

10 Jutkiewicz

15 Bramall

19 Maghoma

26 Davis

39 Trueman

50 Gleeson Referee : Oliver Langford Match Stats Live Text Attempt blocked. Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Gardner. Foul by Craig Gardner (Birmingham City). James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City). Donald Love (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing. Offside, Sunderland. George Honeyman tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside. Tyias Browning (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City). Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Donald Love. Attempt missed. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Attempt saved. Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross. Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Tyias Browning. Attempt missed. Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Gardner. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City). Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland). Attempt blocked. Darron Gibson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Vaughan. Attempt missed. James Vaughan (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Donald Love. Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Michael Morrison. Foul by Craig Gardner (Birmingham City). George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland). Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up. goal

Resurgent Sunderland are without injured midfielder Lee Cattermole, who has been ruled out for a month with a thigh strain ahead of the visit of the Championship's bottom club Birmingham.

Paddy McNair is close to a return, although not yet ready, but Bryan Oviedo is back in the squad.

Birmingham midfielder David Davis (ankle) will have a late fitness test.

But defender Marc Roberts and forward Che Adams both remain sidelined with hamstring injuries.

Sunderland's 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend ended a 364-day wait for a competitive home win - but they have still won a joint-low seven points at home this season in the Championship.

That victory, coupled with Burton's win over Bolton and Birmingham's home defeat by QPR, sent former Sunderland assistant manager Steve Cotterill's current side to the bottom.

SAM's prediction Home win 51% Draw 26% Away win 23%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match Facts