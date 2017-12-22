Attempt blocked. Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Craig Gardner.
Sunderland v Birmingham City
-
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 25Ruiter
- 22Love
- 18Browning
- 16O'Shea
- 36Wilson
- 21Matthews
- 27Gooch
- 24Gibson
- 26Honeyman
- 11Grabban
- 9Vaughan
Substitutes
- 1Steele
- 3Oviedo
- 13McManaman
- 17Ndong
- 19McGeady
- 20Maja
- 29Asoro
Birmingham
- 13Stockdale
- 5Colin
- 28Morrison
- 12Dean
- 3Grounds
- 8Gardner
- 6Kieftenbeld
- 27Jota
- 17Ndoye
- 20Boga
- 18Gallagher
Substitutes
- 2Nsue
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 15Bramall
- 19Maghoma
- 26Davis
- 39Trueman
- 50Gleeson
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Craig Gardner (Birmingham City).
James Vaughan (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City).
Donald Love (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Sunderland. George Honeyman tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Tyias Browning (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Gallagher (Birmingham City).
Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Donald Love.
Attempt missed. Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Grounds (Birmingham City) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Gardner with a cross.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Tyias Browning.
Attempt missed. Jeremie Boga (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Craig Gardner.
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City).
Maikel Kieftenbeld (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lynden Gooch (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. Darron Gibson (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Vaughan.
Attempt missed. James Vaughan (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Donald Love.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Michael Morrison.
Foul by Craig Gardner (Birmingham City).
George Honeyman (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).
Craig Gardner (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Resurgent Sunderland are without injured midfielder Lee Cattermole, who has been ruled out for a month with a thigh strain ahead of the visit of the Championship's bottom club Birmingham.
Paddy McNair is close to a return, although not yet ready, but Bryan Oviedo is back in the squad.
Birmingham midfielder David Davis (ankle) will have a late fitness test.
But defender Marc Roberts and forward Che Adams both remain sidelined with hamstring injuries.
Sunderland's 1-0 win over Fulham last weekend ended a 364-day wait for a competitive home win - but they have still won a joint-low seven points at home this season in the Championship.
That victory, coupled with Burton's win over Bolton and Birmingham's home defeat by QPR, sent former Sunderland assistant manager Steve Cotterill's current side to the bottom.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 51%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 23%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match Facts
- This is the first meeting between these sides since Sunderland won 3-0 at St Andrew's with three late goals in the League Cup in August 2014.
- Birmingham have won seven of their last 12 league encounters with the Black Cats.
- Blues, who have picked up just two away points this season, the worst record in the EFL, have failed to win any of their first 11 away league matches in a season for the first time since 1982-83.
- Birmingham have used more players (30) than any other team in the Championship this season.
- Steve Cotterill's side have scored just four goals in his 11 Championship games in charge, their only away goal in five outings under him coming in the 1-1 draw at Sheffield United.