Bury v AFC Wimbledon
-
- From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|28
|19
|6
|3
|55
|13
|42
|63
|2
|Shrewsbury
|29
|18
|7
|4
|39
|21
|18
|61
|3
|Blackburn
|30
|17
|8
|5
|54
|29
|25
|59
|4
|Scunthorpe
|31
|15
|9
|7
|45
|32
|13
|54
|5
|Rotherham
|30
|15
|5
|10
|50
|36
|14
|50
|6
|Bradford
|31
|15
|3
|13
|45
|47
|-2
|48
|7
|Charlton
|29
|13
|7
|9
|39
|36
|3
|46
|8
|Peterborough
|29
|12
|7
|10
|46
|38
|8
|43
|9
|Portsmouth
|30
|13
|4
|13
|36
|35
|1
|43
|10
|Oxford Utd
|30
|11
|8
|11
|47
|45
|2
|41
|11
|Plymouth
|31
|11
|8
|12
|35
|39
|-4
|41
|12
|Gillingham
|30
|10
|10
|10
|34
|34
|0
|40
|13
|Bristol Rovers
|30
|12
|3
|15
|43
|47
|-4
|39
|14
|Doncaster
|31
|9
|11
|11
|36
|37
|-1
|38
|15
|Southend
|30
|10
|7
|13
|36
|49
|-13
|37
|16
|Walsall
|29
|9
|9
|11
|36
|41
|-5
|36
|17
|Fleetwood
|30
|10
|6
|14
|42
|48
|-6
|36
|18
|Wimbledon
|29
|9
|7
|13
|28
|33
|-5
|34
|19
|Blackpool
|30
|8
|10
|12
|35
|41
|-6
|34
|20
|Northampton
|31
|9
|6
|16
|28
|51
|-23
|33
|21
|Oldham
|31
|8
|8
|15
|43
|56
|-13
|32
|22
|MK Dons
|29
|7
|9
|13
|29
|41
|-12
|30
|23
|Rochdale
|27
|5
|10
|12
|27
|37
|-10
|25
|24
|Bury
|29
|5
|6
|18
|22
|44
|-22
|21
