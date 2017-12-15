England Women: FA to name Mark Sampson's successor in 2018

England interim boss Mo Marley oversaw two wins and a defeat during her three games in charge of the team

The Football Association will now not appoint a new England Women's national team head coach before the end of the year, saying the process is "ongoing".

Mark Sampson was sacked from the role in September after evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Under-19s head coach Mo Marley took over on an interim basis.

An FA spokesperson said: "The process to appoint the head coach is ongoing."

The spokesperson added: "With the team now ranked third in the world, and with the aim of getting to first in the world, it is important that the right appointment is made - we have plenty of time before England's next Fifa Women's World Cup qualifier in April 2018.

"We will provide further updates as and when appropriate."

Head of Women's Football at the FA, Baroness Sue Campbell, had told the BBC in October that interviews for the job would take place on 4 December.

Marley led England to victories in World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kazakhstan, as well as a friendly defeat away in France.

