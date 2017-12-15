Fifa letter warns Spanish FA over interference in election

World Cup 2010 winners Spain qualified for next summer's World Cup in Russia

Fifa has warned the Spanish football association (RFEF) that the government must not interfere in its elections.

El Pais said the country's sports council contacted the RFEF over ballot to choose a successor to ex-president Angel Maria Villar, who stepped down in July on corruption charges.

Fifa can opt to suspend the membership of any country if its FA is deemed to have been influenced by the government.

In theory, that could result in Spain's expulsion from the 2018 World Cup.

A statement from Fifa said: "A joint delegation from Fifa and Uefa will travel to Madrid in the near future to observe and analyse the situation that the RFEF is going through.

"We recently sent a letter to the RFEF showing concern and reminding them that, according to the Fifa statutes, all member federations must manage their affairs independently and ensure that there is no interference by third parties."