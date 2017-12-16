BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp acts as the 12th player on the pitch - Jordan Ibe
Klopp acts as the 12th player on the pitch - Ibe
- From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth winger Jordan Ibe explains his relationship with former manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the Cherries' fixture against Liverpool on Sunday.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 16 December at 1200 GMT on BBC One, and the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired