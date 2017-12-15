BBC Sport - Man City: Pep Guardiola gives us the 'blueprint' for success - Raheem Sterling
Guardiola is intense but gives us blueprint for success - Sterling
- From the section Man City
Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling opens up about his relationship with manager Pep Guardiola, saying he is "intense" and always tries to "get the best" from his players.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 16 December at 1200 GMT on BBC One, and the BBC Sport website.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired