BBC Sport - Man City: Pep Guardiola gives us the 'blueprint' for success - Raheem Sterling

Guardiola is intense but gives us blueprint for success - Sterling

Manchester City midfielder Raheem Sterling opens up about his relationship with manager Pep Guardiola, saying he is "intense" and always tries to "get the best" from his players.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 16 December at 1200 GMT on BBC One, and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Guardiola is intense but gives us blueprint for success - Sterling

Video

Nobody does Focus predictions like WWE star John Cena...

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Australia strike back on day two

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Bairstow explains his Ashes hundred celebration

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Ronaldo, Neymar & Tierney - Celtic star on mixing with Champions League elite

Video

Has Sean Dyche banned social media at Burnley?

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Good for you, Brock Osweiler!'

Video

Advent calendar: McGuire stars as Leeds make Grand Final history

Video

'That was something special!' - Brilliant Renwick wins Puissance

Video

'There's nothing that really fazes him'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired